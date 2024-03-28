Plan for hundreds of Moshav Liman apartments approved

Continuing to fortify the North: The North District Committee for Planning and Construction, led by Eran Nitzan, announced on Monday the approval of an expansion plan for the Liman settlement in the Western Galilee, within Mateh Asher Regional Council's jurisdiction, just 3 kilometers north of Nahariya, bordering Lebanon.

The plan, proposed by the cooperative agricultural association of Moshav Liman and designed by architect Rudy Berger, entails adding 222 housing units: 124 in estates, 69 in regular extension lots, and 29 units ranging from 40 to 80 square meters, strategically placed in the settlement's center to accommodate diverse demographics.

This supplements the existing 454 approved units, including small units for multi-generational living. Additionally, the plan allocates 1,408 square meters for employment and 200 square meters for commerce, reflecting a comprehensive approach to settlement development, focusing on social, agricultural, and economic sustainability.

The expansion prioritizes agricultural land preservation and natural values. A rifle range is proposed west of the settlement.

"In these challenging times, amidst Moshav Liman's evacuation due to security concerns, it is appropriate to advance discussions for its development and expansion toward a future of growth," Nitzan said.

North District Planner in the Planning Administration Dikla Adi Peretz remarked: "The plan is an example of many others in the rural area that the North District Committee promotes in cooperation with the regional councils, while dealing with many issues related to the expansion of rural settlements surrounded by agricultural areas and sensitive areas, and exercising discretion in balancing the importance of both strengthening and growth.

This is true regarding “the rural settlements, and especially the settlement close to the border, in front of the preservation of the open areas and agriculture,” she said, “as well as the promotion of planning that combines the new expansions with the existing settlement."