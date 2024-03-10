Northern leaders demand answers as IDF prepares for war against Hezbollah

Leaders of communities in northern Israel demanded that the government provide clear answers about the goals and timetable for a potential war against Hezbollah on Sunday, as the IDF conducted drills to prepare for an expanded conflict.

The head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, Giora Zaltz, said that the community leaders were demanding from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if any agreement is signed to prevent a war with Hezbollah, only Israel will be responsible for ensuring that Hezbollah cannot near the border.

The community leaders also have demanded that the government provide a clear timetable for getting schools open in the north in the coming school year and provide a five-year development and growth plan in the amount of NIS 3 billion per year.

The leaders stressed that the need for shelters and fortified rooms is also a significant issue that needs to be addressed. "A change must be made in the existing model for the construction of private shelters, with the government providing a high subsidy (80-95%) and the responsibility for the construction falling on the citizens."

Educational institutions in the north should also receive a budget to build shelters, urged the community leaders, adding that the construction of the private shelters and shelters in schools should be completed by the end of 2026.

The IDF conducts a drill practicing bringing supplies to troops in combat zones on the northern front. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF drills delivering supplies while under fire

Over the past week, the IDF conducted a drill practicing delivering supplies from the air and on the ground in a combat zone as part of preparations for an operation on the northern front, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Sunday.

In the drill, forces from the Technological and Logistics Directorate, Northern Command, the Air Force, and ground forces practiced transferring equipment, water, fuel, and ammunition to forces on the ground in northern Israel. The drill included practicing loading and unloading equipment from Air Force aircraft and transporting equipment in vehicles on the ground.

Since the beginning of the war with Hamas, seven aerial logistical supply operations have been conducted by the aerial supply unit of the Marom Brigade. About 110 tons of supplies were airdropped for the forces operating in Gaza. Similar supply operations will be carried out on the northern front as well if needed.

Dozens of rockets fired toward northern Israel

Rocket fire and anti-tank fire continued along the Lebanese border on Sunday, with dozens of rockets fired toward Meron and Majdal Shams throughout the day.

On Sunday afternoon, the IDF struck a terrorist squad that was preparing to fire an anti-tank missile from the Shebaa Farms area of southern Lebanon. The IDF also struck terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash Shab as well as an anti-tank missile launcher in Maroun El Ras early on Sunday morning.

IDF strikes Hezbollah target in Ayta Ash Shaab. March 10, 2024 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Additionally, on Sunday morning, a Hezbollah drone fell in an open area in the Hermon region. No casualties or damage were caused in the incident.

About 35 rockets were fired toward the Meron area in northern Israel on Sunday morning.