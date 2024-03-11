Galilee Strengthened: Hundreds of apartments planned in two settlements

The National Council for Planning and Construction, led by Rabbi Natan Elnathan, has unanimously approved plans to fortify and expand the Levon and Harashim settlements in the Galilee. The council announced the revision of the housing unit quotas outlined in the district's master plan.

In the Levon settlement, the council has decided to increase the quota from the originally planned 350 housing units to 500.

The settlement, established in 1980 in the Misgav Regional Council, currently houses around 890 residents over an area of approximately 52 hectares, situated at an altitude of 554 meters above sea level.

Similarly, in the Harashim settlement, the council has more than doubled the housing unit quota from 120 to 250. This settlement, also established in 1980 in the Misgav Regional Council, is home to approximately 380 residents over an area of about 28 hectares.

“Precisely at this time, when the settlements of the Galilee are under attack”

Alnathan, who is also the chairman of the National Planning Headquarters, stated: "I welcome the decision of the National Council that, precisely at this time, when the settlements of the Galilee are under attack, a decision is made to expand two settlements in the Galilee. We will continue to strengthen the settlement in the North and South."

Planning Administration Director-General Rafi Elmaliah said: "The expansion of the Levon and Harish settlements will strengthen the rural settlement in the Galilee, and will provide a response both to the reception of new families and to the next generation of the families currently living in these settlements."