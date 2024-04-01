One dollar difference: Couple buys dream home at auction

"I've seen $100 gaps, even $500, but never just $1 more than the last bid," remarked Sam Roach, auctioneer at EYS Auctions, recounting the unusual auction of a four-bedroom house in Hoppers Crossing, Victoria, Australia.

The event saw 33 bids totaling $731,000. What's remarkable is the subsequent bid of $731,001, only $1 higher than the leading bid of $731,002, and $2 ahead of the third bid. The winning bidders, a couple purchasing their first home, were both fortunate and strategic. We wish them well.

Described as a meticulously designed property, the house boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Realestate.com.au, the platform marketing the property, highlights the meticulous attention to detail, both inside and out. From polished floors to a carefully chosen color palette, every aspect contributes to a cohesive and inviting ambiance.

The kitchen is fully equipped with modern appliances, generous storage, and stylish countertops. Outside, a landscaped backyard offers an ideal space for outdoor entertaining or simply basking in nature's tranquility. With ample room for children to play and adults to unwind, it's a perfect setting for family life.