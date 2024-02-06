Lior Raz of ‘Fauda’ to host art auction for families of reservists

Actor Lior Raz, the lead and creator of the TV series Fauda is slated to host the ‘One Family,’ fundraising auction on February 6, to benefit the families of reservists called up since October 7.

The works will continue to be exhibited through February, even after they are auctioned off. The event and exhibition will be held at Sheetrit & Wolf Gallery’s new art house in Neve Tzedek.

The collection that will go on sale encompasses a variety of local, formulaic works crafted by artists from the Dor HaMedina (“Generation of the State,” referring to those born in the Land of Israel after the 1948 founding of the State) such as Menashe Kadishman, Igael Tumarkin, and Moshe Gershuni.

Additionally, it features pieces with an inter-generational Jewish connection, spanning from Ya’akov Agam to Shai Azoulay, as well as contributions from globally acclaimed Israeli artists such as Zadok Ben-David and Yigal Ozeri.

Where will the profits go?

The exhibition further highlights works by artists like Zoya Cherkassky, Roni Taharlev, and Maya Gold and includes contributions from renowned international artists who have rallied to support Israel during these challenging times. Lior Raz stars in the second season of the Israeli political thriller ‘Fauda.’ (credit: NETFLIX)

The profits from the sale of all the works of art will be donated to the MAMATCAL Association – established for wives of reservists in 2022 with the support of Michal Herzog, wife of the president – which began its emergency work on October 7.

The auction, hosted by Raz, will begin at 7 p.m. tomorrow, but the exhibition will remain open to the public until March 2. For more information, go to art-one-family.online/copy-of-home-1/