26 bids, 1 winner: ILA's Ma'alot-Tarshiha tender draws surprising demand

The demand for commercial and industrial land in Ma'alot Tarshiha has exceeded expectations, with the Israel Land Authority announcing the successful bidder from a pool of 26 participants vying for a lucrative parcel in the Koren industrial area. The winning company will pay a substantial sum of NIS 4.6 million to ILA, as part of the agreement facilitated by the Israeli government.

The parcel in question not only includes immediate access but also future development rights.

The tender process, marked by significant success, saw the Israel Land Authority strategically market commercial and industrial plots within Ma'alot Tarshiha, specifically within the Koren industrial park situated on Toval St. The area spans approximately 2 dunams (1/2 acre), with the industrial park earmarking 18 dunams (4.4 acres) for commercial and industrial activities, 2 dunams for institutional and public buildings, 4 dunams (1 acre) for road infrastructure, and 1 dunam (1/4 acre) designated for open spaces.