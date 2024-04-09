Savion intersection to host dozens of apartments: Minimum land purchase price revealed

The Israel Land Authority has announced an online tender today for the construction of 68 fully-built apartments at Savion Junction in Kiryat Ono. The plot spans approximately 2.6 dunams (0.64 acres) and is part of the "Savion Junction-Kiryat Ono" neighborhood plan, located south of Tel Hashomer camp and the Eucalyptus neighborhood, between Derech Lod and Levy Eshkol St. over roughly 44 hectares (109 acres).

Bidders must meet a minimum price of around NIS 85 million for the land and an additional NIS 3 million for development expenses. The Israel Land Authority emphasizes that offers below this minimum will not be considered.

This marks a fresh phase in the marketing of a larger lot within the Savion Junction residential complex, comprising approximately 1,315 units with a mix of housing types, alongside public areas, buildings, and city-wide facilities.

The neighborhood also allocates zones for commerce and industry, totaling about 12 hectares (30 acres), alongside spaces for institutions, public buildings, road infrastructure, trade, employment, transportation, and open public areas, amounting to approximately 36 hectares (89 acres) in total.