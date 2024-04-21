Israel Land Authority tender: New business center in the heart of Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv's urban landscape continues its dynamic evolution as the Israel Land Authority launched a fresh tender today for a commercial and/or office complex within the expansive "South of the Kiriya" project (plot/3000).

Encompassing around 19 hectares, the project spans east of Derech Begin, south of The Hasmoneans and the Four St., north of Kaplan St., and west of Leonardo da Vinci St. This tender marks a new phase in the development of a mixed-use business and residential center, integrating both open spaces and existing structures in a prime city location.

The upcoming neighborhood is slated to feature a central urban hub spanning approximately 5 hectares, incorporating commercial zones (approximately 25,000 square meters), office spaces (around 354,000 sq.m.) and public facilities (roughly 16,900 sq.m.).

Additionally, the development includes approximately 648 units of "D Special" housing across a 2-hectare area, with allocated spaces for tourism and vacation hotels covering 1/2 hectare. Moreover, approximately 6 hectares are earmarked for road infrastructure and pedestrian pathway enhancements, while 4.4 hectares are designated for open areas, including a central park boasting preserved trees and buildings.

Further details regarding the minimum price and development expenses will be disclosed at a later stage. Notably, the plot falls under the Ta/3000 plan, delineating its primary purpose as a central business center, aligning with Tel Aviv's ongoing urban development initiatives.