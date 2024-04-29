Decade-Long struggle resolved: New Hospital in Be'er Sheva set to proceed

Big news for South and Negev residents: after over a decade-long struggle, on Thursday, April 18, Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov and Finance Ministry Director-General Shlomi Heisler published their detailed recommendation supporting a shared model for planning, construction, and operation of the new hospital in Be'er Sheva.

The hospital's ownership will be by the health funds, with operation at Sheba Hospital, one of the top ten hospitals globally. This paves the way for a government decision immediately after Passover.

The new hospital, slated to open by 2028, will have about 600 beds and offer a range of services integrating hospitalization and community care in the South. The decision, requiring government approval, follows a 2014 resolution to build the hospital.

This recommendation comes after intense staff work involving the Ministries of Finance and Health, Budget Division, Accountant-General, and Payroll Commissioner, aiming to enhance the quality and scope of healthcare for southern residents.

According to the recommendation, the new hospital will strengthen medicine in the south of Israel and bring to light the advantages inherent in joint ownership of small health funds and a large medical center, which has experience and the ability to attract. In addition, positive effects on the structure of competition in the health market will be examined, as well as reducing disparities in access to health services in the South.

"A historic announcement that will change the face of our healthcare system for generations to come"

Rubik Danilovich, Mayor of Be'er Sheva, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Great news. After a long struggle, it was announced today by the Ministries of Finance and Health that the new medical center (the second in the Negev) will be designed, built, and managed by the Sheba Medical Center, which is considered one of the ten best hospitals in the world.

"I thank Finance MInister Bezalel Smotrich, Health Minister Uriel Bosso, and the CEOs of their offices Shlomi Heisler and Moshe Bar Siman Tov, who responded to our request and made the right decision for the health and quality of life of the Negev residents, as we presented to them in detail last year," he said.

"In addition, special thanks to the former Health minister MK Arye Deri, who responded to my request to speed up the construction of the hospital, which has been delayed for the past decade. Now, it's time to get started."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented, "This is an important and significant decision for Be'er Sheva and the entire southern and Negev region, which will substantially improve medicine in the community and advance the provision of excellent health services to the residents of the South. Advertisement

"This step is part of a number of steps designed to increase investment in infrastructure in the periphery, and there is no doubt that it will lead to an increase in the population in these areas," he said. "I thank my friend Health Minister Uriel Bosso, and the CEOs of the two ministries."

Bosso said that "Today we are taking a big step forward toward the establishment of a new hospital in Be'er Sheva. This is historic news that will change the face of our health system for generations to come. This is an important move for the Negev, which will lead to an increase in medical assistance in all fields and will directly affect all Israeli citizens.

"As we promised, we continue to implement the coalition agreement that Shas Chairman Rabbi Arye Deri signed with the establishment of the government, out of a clear vision of reducing disparities and ensuring that every citizen in Israel, from every geographic region, will receive equal and high-quality medical service," Bosso said.

"New in the Negev is a just move that will improve the lives and health of the residents and will be a significant source of employment and research. I am happy that we were able to reach an understanding with the Finance Ministry after years and thank Minister Smotrich for his cooperation," he said.

"The plan will give us the tools to implement the move in the most efficient and correct way. I will work to raise the issue for the government's approval as soon as possible in order to start construction work in the near future."