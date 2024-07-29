Approved: New settlement to integrate people with disabilities into the community

The Northern District Committee approved the establishment of a new settlement in the Lower Galilee, named "Shibolet." This new settlement will have a unique and innovative concept, serving as an "integration village" intended to ease the integration of people with disabilities into the broader community.

The proposal for the settlement was submitted by the Ministry of Construction and Housing in collaboration with the Settlement Division, addressing the high demand among families of people with disabilities in the northern region and the difficulty of finding suitable sites for integrating people with disabilities into the community.

The settlement is designed to avoid physical separation between residential areas, with a focus on creating a shared public and community center for integrated populations. According to the plan, approximately 350 housing units will be built, with about 70 designated for populations with disabilities and their families.

"There is no more hopeful way than bringing together and integrating diverse people in one place."

Director General of the Ministry of Construction and Housing, Mr. Yehuda Morgensten, said: "We continue to strengthen settlement in our country, and there is no more hopeful way than bringing together and integrating diverse people in one place. Great efforts were invested in planning the 'Shibolet' settlement to ensure diverse settlement, from integrating different populations to constructing buildings that provide economic and cultural diversity. I am proud and grateful to our professional staff, who make this possible through their professional work."

Deputy Director General for Village Affairs, Ms. Osnat Kimchi, added: "As the Ministry of Construction and Housing, which is responsible for strengthening settlement in the Negev and Galilee and establishing new settlements, we are very proud and excited today. The establishment of the community of Shibolet is of great importance both for strengthening settlement in the Negev and the Galilee and for integrating populations with special needs as residents in rural communities and as an integral part of the community, in addition to the community of Daniel which is currently being developed in the southern district. We will continue to work for the settlement in the Negev and the Galilee."