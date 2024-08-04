Due to media pressure: A rehearing on the extension of TAMA 38

Extended Until the End of the Year? After public protests by residents of southern and eastern Tel Aviv, claiming municipal neglect and significant danger to human life, the National Planning and Building Council will discuss extending TAMA 38 in cities that have yet to submit a renewal plan to replace the urban renewal program in its meeting next Tuesday, August 6. These cities include Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, and Bnei Brak.

Currently, according to existing policy, municipalities that have not submitted a replacement plan for TAMA 38, and whose city councils had not decided on extending TAMA 38 by last Thursday, will see the program expire within their jurisdiction in less than four weeks - on August 29. In contrast, in cities that meet these conditions, TAMA will be in effect until May 18, 2026, or until the approval of the replacement plan, whichever comes first.

This week, the Tel Aviv-Yafo Local Committee officially decided not to extend TAMA 38 in the city, stating that it "has failed miserably in achieving its goal."

However, they simultaneously decided to appeal to the National Council for a four-month extension, until the end of 2024, stating: "Due to the municipality's desire to provide a solution for city residents who have begun promoting TAMA 38 projects, an appeal was made to the Planning Administration to consider the possibility that buildings which received valid information files by 1.8.24 and complete their document submission by the end of 2024 can continue with the process," as written in the local committee's appeal.