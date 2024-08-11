Residents fought and the state approved: TAMA 38 extended until year-end in these cities

Following a public protest by residents of South and East Tel Aviv, which led to an emergency discussion about extending the expiration date of TAMA 38 in cities where a replacement plan has not yet been submitted, the National Council for Planning and Building decided on August 6 that the validity of TAMA 38 in the cities of Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, and Bat Yam will be extended until the end of the current year, December 31.

Regarding other cities, the council determined that TAMA 38’s provisions will expire according to the law and previous council decisions, as planned. Municipalities that did not submit a replacement plan for TAMA 38 and whose city council did not decide to extend it by August 1, the renovation project will expire in their area on August 29. In contrast, in cities that met these conditions, TAMA will apply until May 18, 2026, or until the approval of the replacement plan, whichever is earlier.

Additionally, due to the fact that there are many urban renewal projects in the cities of Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, and Bat Yam, where TAMA is set to expire on August 29, 2024, the National Council established temporary provisions allowing these projects, which are only in the permit application process (not in the planning stage), to be completed.

The council believed it was appropriate to allow these projects, which are on the verge of permit application, to be completed in order to protect the interests of residents who have been waiting a long time for the project to finish.

A permit application submitted by December 31, 2024 will be accepted, provided that there is a permit information file for the application that was issued by August 1, 2024 and that at the time of the application submission, the permit information was valid.

The transition provisions will apply in the following cases:

For clarity, it is stated here that the “permit application submission date” refers to the date of submission, even if at that time the permit application has not yet been received. However, if the permit application is rejected and needs to be resubmitted, the determining date will be the date on which the application is resubmitted.

Additionally, the council was informed that in the municipalities of Beersheva, Ashkelon, Petah Tikva, Kfar Saba, Rishon Lezion, Ramat Gan, Beit Shemesh, Givatayim, and Hadera (the city center), both conditions were met: TAMA 38 will be extended in their area until May 18, 2026, or until the approval of the replacement plan, whichever is earlier) and will be extended in their area until May 18, 2026, or until the approval of the replacement plan.