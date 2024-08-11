Kiryat Belz: Unveiling Jerusalem’s Hassidic gem

If one heads north from the Jerusalem city center, it is possible to get lost in a myriad of ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, each one seemingly representing a different group or sect. Kiryat Belz is one such neighborhood.

A haredi neighborhood in northern Jerusalem, it was founded by the Rebbe of Belz, Rabbi Yissachar Dov Rokeach, and his followers as a center for the Belz Hassidim in Jerusalem. It is now the global center of the Belz Hassidic dynasty.

Kiryat Belz borders the neighborhoods of Romema, Tel Arza, Kiryat Unsdorf, Kiryat Mattersdorf, and Kiryat Sanz. The community is managed by the Belz Neighborhood Committee, which oversees the neighborhood’s affairs and operates an acceptance committee for residents. One of the neighborhood regulations, established by the Rebbe of Belz, is not to rent apartments to yeshiva students.

The committee is also responsible for the prices of apartments. In 2007, the committee took it upon itself to ensure that prices in the neighborhood would not be high so that the families of the Hassidic dynasty could live there comfortably. In practice, however, the prices are among the highest in Jerusalem.

Belz is unique among all the haredi concentrations and neighborhoods in Israel for having a siren that sounds not only at the beginning but also at the end of Shabbat. This siren, activated at the conclusion of Shabbat, is intended to inform the neighborhood residents that Shabbat has ended according to the opinion of Rabbeinu Tam. WHILE THOUSANDS of worshipers and visitors come to see the synagogue, the neighborhood is mostly residential and therefore quieter than other Jerusalem areas. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The street names in the neighborhood commemorate the names of Belz rebbes, among them Techelet Mordechai, named after Rabbi Mordechai of Bilgoray; Kedushat Aharon, named after Rabbi Aharon Rokeach, the fourth rebbe of the Hassidic dynasty; Dover Shalom, named after Rabbi Shalom Rokeach, the founder of the dynasty; Binaat Yissachar, named after Rabbis Yissachar Dov Rokeach (the first and the third rebbes of the dynasty); and Ohel Yehoshua, named after Rabbi Yehoshua Rokeach, the second rebbe of the dynasty.

The synagogue

One monument stands out in Kiryat Belz, and that is the impressive Belz Synagogue, the cornerstone of which was laid in 1984. The magnificent synagogue was inaugurated in 2000. It stands on a high hill, making its impressive size visible from the entrance to Jerusalem and from many neighborhoods in the city.

The offices of the Badatz Machzikei Hadas, which issues kashrut certificates, are located in the synagogue. In the early 2000s, the neighborhood expanded southward toward the former location of the Biblical Zoo, which moved to southern Jerusalem.

The grand synagogue of the Hassidic dynasty is located in the center of the neighborhood, with access roads from all directions. It is one of the largest synagogues in Israel. Conceived and brought to life by the Belz Hassidic community, this grand edifice is a testament to their unwavering faith and dedication. Advertisement

In the 1980s, Rabbi Yissachar Dov Rokeach, the fifth Belzer Rebbe, envisioned a monumental synagogue that would reflect the splendor of the original structure built in 1843 by the first Belzer Rebbe, the Sar Shalom, in the town of Belz. The new synagogue was planned as an enlarged replica, incorporating modern needs while preserving the historical essence. The synagogue has four entrances, each accessible from different streets, symbolizing inclusivity and community access.

The ambitious project required substantial financial support, which was provided by Belz Hassidim and global supporters through extensive fundraising efforts throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Mirroring the original timeline, the construction of the new Belz Great Synagogue spanned 15 years, culminating in its dedication in 2000.

The synagogue’s main sanctuary is a marvel, seating 2,589 worshipers. Its highlight is the magnificent wooden ark, which, at 12 meters high and weighing 18 tons, has the capacity to store 70 Torah scrolls. This ark has earned a place in the Guinness World Records. The sanctuary’s ambiance is further enhanced by nine grand chandeliers, each adorned with over 200,000 pieces of Czech crystal, illuminating the space with a brilliant glow.

Contrasting the grandeur, a simple wooden chair and a shtender (book stand for reading), used by Rabbi Aharon Rokeach upon his arrival in Palestine in 1944, are displayed in a glass case next to the ark, serving as a poignant reminder of humble beginnings and enduring faith.

The synagogue complex is designed to cater to various religious and communal needs. While the main sanctuary is reserved for Shabbat and Jewish holidays, the underlying floors house multiple smaller synagogues, known as shtieblach, where daily prayers take place at frequent intervals.

Among the many haredi neighborhoods of Jerusalem, Kiryat Belz stands as a beacon of peace and prayer in Jerusalem, and the awe-inspiring structure built to serve the community stands not just as a place of worship but also as a symbol of unity, heritage, and the enduring spirit of the Belz Hassidic community. It continues to draw thousands of worshipers and visitors, reflecting the timeless connection between faith, history, and community.■