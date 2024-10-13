Solel Boneh to restore another historic building in Sderot

The police station in Sderot was the first target of the Nukhba squads that infiltrated the city. The battle for the police station became a symbol of heroism of the few against the many and the incredible bravery of the officers who continued to defend the station on October 7 at all costs for many hours of fighting.

One year after the destruction, the police station in Sderot will be rebuilt—Solel Boneh, part of the Shikun & Binui Group, won the tender to establish the new and upgraded police station. Solel Boneh will design and build the upgraded permanent structure, a two-story building with a basement. The construction is expected to take about 12 months from the time the new zoning plan is approved by the municipality, which is expected in the coming months.

The new structure aims to restore the police presence in Sderot to full strength, strengthen the security of the residents in maintaining the city and the entire region, and commemorate the fallen officers.

"The history and legacy of Solel Boneh are an integral part of the story of the revival and development of the State of Israel, and once again, in this project, we feel the weight of history and approach this project with humility, respect, and pride," notes CEO Asaf Inbar. "Solel Boneh, which built nearly all of the state's most important institutions, such as the Knesset, the National Buildings [Binyanei Ha’umah], and Yad Vashem, is very proud to rebuild this station in Sderot as a symbol of spiritual victory."

"The Sderot police station is a symbol of the bravery of its officers, and it has become an inseparable part of the history of the State of Israel,” Inbar said. “This legacy will continue to accompany us, and I hope that the new building will empower the officers and provide security to the city's residents."

Solel Boneh specializes in implementing projects using the Design-Build method in the private, public, and security sectors. Among the projects it is currently executing using the DB method are a parking lot and office building at the Intel plant in Kiryat Gat, three projects worth about NIS 10 billion as part of the IDF's relocation to the Negev (Intelligence Campus, Communications Campus, and Wide Horizon), and the Polynom project in Haifa.

Additionally, throughout its existence, Solel Boneh has built projects and landmarks integrated into Israeli history, including the Government Quarter in Jerusalem, Soroka Hospital, Reading in Tel Aviv, King David Hotel in Jerusalem, the Ministry of Defense in Kirya, the Cultural Hall in Tel Aviv, Shalom Tower, the Justice Hall in Haifa, and the ports of Haifa and Ashdod, among others.

