Air builds as clear as wine

The dialogue between the old and the new world, between towering skyscrapers and ancient stones, is taking place with full force in the capital of Israel – Jerusalem. The city, which celebrates over 3,000 years of history, began its journey towards modernity with the construction of the Tower of David, near the Old City walls.

Since then, a lively debate has been ongoing: how should a city so emotionally and historically charged, growing upwards and continuing to expand, be developed while preserving its heritage? The modern line, which primarily appears along the light rail tracks, creates an unofficial – yet evident – boundary between Jerusalem below and Jerusalem above; between the city of yesterday and that of tomorrow.

Senior urban planners believe that Jerusalem must grow upwards – there is no way around it. The challenge is to do this without harming the Old City. The map is clear: to the east of the city lie the most precious historical sites, where tall buildings cannot be built. To the west – green lungs and nature reserves, which, if given up for new neighborhoods, could be a tragedy for future generations. Therefore, the solution lies in vertical growth – upwards, not sideways.

High-rise construction allows for more efficient use of land, reduces harm to open spaces, and prevents the destruction of natural and cultural assets. The Jerusalem Municipality, together with the district planning and building committee, has already internalized the need. Locations for high-rise buildings have been carefully defined – mainly along the light rail lines, in the city's entrance area, and in employment hubs like Talpiot, Har Hotzvim, and neighborhoods in the western part of the city.

In total, more than 500 towers are planned to be built in the city – for residential and office spaces – as part of an overall policy of mixed-use development, aimed not only at meeting future needs but also at preserving greenery, enriching public spaces, and offering a higher quality of life for residents through public benefits and public buildings. Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion (credit: Reuven Kapochinsky)

Light Rail – backbone of Urban Renewal

The light rail, which is expected to stretch over 75 kilometers of tracks within seven years, serves as the backbone of urban renewal. The Red Line, connecting Neve Yaakov to Hadassah Ein Kerem, is already operational; the Green Line, from the Hebrew University’s Mount Scopus campus to the Gilo neighborhood, is under construction; and additional lines – blue, purple, and light blue – are expected to connect all parts of the city.

According to Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, "The light rail is part of a broader vision of transitioning from private car use to efficient public transportation, with the aim of connecting parts of the city, reducing traffic congestion, and improving air quality." With an expected 400,000 passengers per day, the light rail will make Jerusalem more accessible than ever – and enable optimal use of the areas around its stations for intensive construction.

High-rise construction along light rail routes is not just a housing solution – it is also a powerful economic and social engine. The city's entrance district illustrates this well: in the most advanced business district in Israel, 20 innovative buildings are expected to rise, ranging from 18 to 40 floors, incorporating 1.2 million square meters of office, commercial, hospitality, and residential spaces. The international district at the entrance to the city, which combines three light rail lines, a high-speed train station, and a central bus station, is expected to create around 60,000 new jobs. (credit: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture)

Ein Kerem Tower – Jerusalem’s Azrieli

To examine the process in depth, we chose to focus on the most interesting and publicized case: the tower that aims to become an icon of Jerusalem – the "Azrieli Towers" of the capital. This tower has sparked a heated public debate, crossing boundaries, and it is time to clarify things.

There is no dispute that the architecture firm selected to design it – one of the leading firms in the field of high-rise construction – is worthy of the task. The architects, Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill, have designed the Trump Tower in Chicago and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world.

The official name of the tower, as revealed for the first time in Israel Hayom, is Ein Kerem Tower. It is located at a strategic intersection – between the Jerusalem Mountains, Jerusalem Forest, the Kiryat Yovel neighborhood, and the picturesque village of Ein Kerem – on the ridge and close to the Red Line of the light rail.

The tower will rise 165 meters high, with 42 floors – not a Tel Aviv record (for comparison, the fourth Azrieli Tower will reach 336 meters), but definitely an example of an innovative building that will combine mixed-use in a place where a "white elephant" once stood.

The Ein Kerem Tower project is expected to bring significant community benefits to the public space: an arts and culture center covering about 6,000 square meters, the rehabilitation and activation of an active urban plaza, about 50 small residential units of up to 55 square meters, eight floors of rental apartments, a hotel, and an active commercial frontage with cafes and shops along Ein Kerem Road.

The planners, guided by the municipality and the district planning and building committee, paid careful attention to designing a connection between the city and the Jerusalem Forest, making the forest accessible to pedestrians and cyclists, and creating a high-quality urban-community focal point that is expected to attract families, young people, and many visitors.

Objection Overruled

Before continuing, it is important to address the claims raised against the tower – primarily the claim that it harms the feelings of bereaved families and Holocaust survivors, due to its proximity to the military cemetery on Mount Herzl and the Yad Vashem Museum. A document received by Israel Hayo" from Yad LaBanim – the official organization of bereaved families – signed by the organization's chairman, Eli Ben Shem, completely removes the objection:

"Recently, we reviewed the program's documents in depth, studied its details carefully, examined its location relative to Mount Herzl, and tried to understand whether there was a risk of harming visitors to the mountain, especially bereaved families. After completing the checks, we reached a definitive conclusion: the necessary balances and actions were taken to prevent harm to the feelings of families and to preserve the mountain's character."

The halakhic (Jewish legal) issue was also examined. The Chief Rabbi of Israel and Chairman of Yad Vashem, Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, wrote in a separate document: "There is no objection to the construction of the tower, which is reasonably distanced from the cemetery and from the Yad Vashem Museum. It does not harm these sacred sites."

Dov Kalmanovitz, former chairman of the Victims of Terrorism Organization, who worked on the establishment of the memorial on Mount Herzl and knows every path there, wrote: "Not only do I not object to the construction of the tower – I support and bless its construction. Projects like this bring renewal and growth to Jerusalem, and serve as a symbol of life and the commandment of those who fell for the revival of our people."

Similar to the case of Ground Zero in New York at the site of the Twin Towers destroyed on September 11, 2001, here too – high-rise construction near a memorial site can serve as a symbol of revival and renewal, not necessarily as an offense to emotions. It is clear that Jerusalem will not go back. This is an urban revolution: the capital we know is changing beyond recognition, with towers averaging 27 floors, housing about 60,000 apartments. The Kiryat Yovel neighborhood, heading towards Ein Kerem, is leading the renewal trend – with 7,352 approved housing units as part of urban renewal projects, replacing horizontal, land-consuming railway housing.

Jerusalem’s multi-layered architectural story

The light rail lines will ultimately have to provide the transportation solutions for the towers and the traffic congestion that will result.

"Jerusalem must move forward into the future through high-rise construction, but we must do so wisely and with sensitivity to this unique city,” Kalmanovitz said. “The real challenge is not how many floors we build – but what we create in the public space on the ground floor, where the real life of the city takes place. As architects, we must promote housing and employment solutions that meet the needs of the growing population, while remaining attentive to the city's historic urban fabric.

“The tall buildings we design today must blend into the multi-layered architectural story of Jerusalem, presenting a new language – not contradicting the existing one,” he said. “A deep understanding of the place is required to create towers that will be icons on the changing skyline but also serve the community at their base. I believe that the dialogue between the old and the new, between the low and the high, can turn Jerusalem into a dynamic and renewed city that will attract a young and high-quality audience, while preserving its unique identity. High-rise construction is not just a necessity – it is an opportunity to create a better Jerusalem," he concludes.

Mayor Lion adds that "Intensive mixed-use is the key to advanced urbanism and returning the community to the street, while giving up the use of private cars – in favor of public transportation, micro-mobility, and vibrant community life. This is the essence of our vision for the city, alongside preserving its identity. All of this is enabled by the light rail network, which expresses and refines this urbanism along its entire length. The rise in height not only allows for extensive commercial spaces, well-maintained recreational areas, and diverse housing solutions – but also creates character and variety, and especially brings with it the feeling of a city and metropolis. We are proud of this."

Balancing the old with the new

In conclusion, it is important to remember that Jerusalem has been grappling for years with negative migration, with many young couples leaving, which poses a major problem for the city's future. Now, there is no doubt that the ongoing urban renewal – in which the old neighborhoods are getting facelifts, old buildings are being demolished, and new towers and buildings offering modern living experiences are being erected – will become a magnet for a new population wishing to settle in the city.

At the same time, Jerusalemite families will also find better solutions for their needs. Both young and older residents of Jerusalem, who are looking for updated housing, will not have to move westward to find a quality of life in the coastal cities.

