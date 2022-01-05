The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Start-up RenalSense aims to bring renal diagnostics to ICUs worldwide

The company’s flagship product is a critical care monitoring system that automatically monitors urine flow to enable early detection of changes in renal function and Acute Kidney Injury risk.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 15:28
RenalSense's Clarity RMS.
RenalSense's Clarity RMS.
(photo credit: RenalSense)
Israeli MedTech start-up RenalSense has raised $14 million in a Series A funding round led by BlueRed Partners Fund; the company intends to use the funding to achieve global commercialization and installment in medical centers worldwide. 
“We are excited to have new investors on board who share our vision and understand the importance of digitally monitoring real-time renal function, bringing this parameter on par with the other vital signs of hospitalized patients,” said Avi Kleiman, CEO of RenalSense.
The company’s flagship product, the Clarity RMS, is a critical care monitoring system that automatically monitors urine flow to enable early detection of changes in renal function and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) risk, as well as treatment monitoring.
Kleiman was 45 years old when his father experienced medical complications following a routine orthopedic procedure; afterward, he was given excess fluids that his kidneys were unable to process, which ultimately led to his death. Kleiman’s company RenalSense is committed to providing accurate renal diagnostics in order to improve critical care in medical centers around the world, by enabling healthcare providers to monitor the function of patients’ kidneys in real-time.
In the past year, RenalSense has expanded its global marketing network from Europe, North America and China to include Israel and Taiwan. 
RenalSense CEO Avi Kleiman.
“With increasing adoption by leading medical centers in the US and Europe, we look forward to supporting the company’s growth as it extends its reach to Asia and expands its product line,” said Yishai Klein, managing partner and co-founder of BlueRed Partners, a Singapore-based fund that focuses on investing in disruptive, early and growth-stage Israeli technology companies that offer solutions for significant market needs and trends in Asia. “RenalSense is a front-runner in digitalizing real-time renal monitoring, providing intensivists with a key indicator of vital organ function they have not had access to before.”
RenalSense is aiming to develop more sensor-based products in the future that will provide diagnostic data for the function of many vital organs besides the kidneys. 
According to Kleiman: “With the recent publication of clinical data demonstrating the clinical value of the Clarity RMS in the ICU setting, we are forging ahead with validation in additional areas like cardiology and anesthesia, in parallel with developing our pipeline of sensor-based products.”


