The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Start-ups
 

Remilk raises $120 million to scale up dairy-free dairy production

The company now stands as a significant member of the alternative milk industry and aims to immediately scale its production of dairy-free milk products, such as cheese, yogurt and ice cream.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 16:06
Remilk, the Israeli foodtech start-up developing alternative milk. (photo credit: Remilk)
Remilk, the Israeli foodtech start-up developing alternative milk.
(photo credit: Remilk)
Israeli Food tech start-up Remilk, which produces animal-free milk using “dairy-identical” milk proteins, has raised $120 million in a series B funding round.
The company now stands as a significant member of the alternative milk industry and aims to immediately scale its production of dairy-free milk products, such as cheese, yogurt and ice cream.
"It is essential for the future of our planet that we liberate the food chain from dependency on animals. We do so by crafting real dairy that tastes and feels the same, minus the cow," said Remilk CEO and co-founder Aviv Wolff.
The funding round was led by New York-based VC Hanaco Ventures, and also featured participation from Precision Capital, Chartered Group, CPT Capital, Intercap, OurCrowd, Aliya Capital and more.
"Remilk is on a mission to transform the alternative protein industry by introducing the next generation of dairy,” said Pasha Romanovski, founding partner of Hanaco Ventures.
Milk (credit: MARTIN VOREL)Milk (credit: MARTIN VOREL)
“Not only are Remilk products cleaner and significantly more sustainable when compared to traditional dairy, but they are indistinguishable in taste, feel, and texture. Remilk also employs production methods that are radically more sustainable than traditional production methods today. We have a strong conviction in the founders' vision and are thrilled to support the talented team on their journey."
"Our mission is bold, and support from these experienced and trusted investors demonstrates the power of Remilk to meet the moment,” said Wolff.
“This funding propels us on our journey to transform the dairy category into one that delivers delicious, nutritious products without harm to people, planet, or animals. Already, we are engaging with dozens of companies, including some of the world's most popular brands, to recreate the future of dairy together."
Remilk uses yeast-based fermentation to produce milk proteins that are identical both in taste and function to cow’s milk, without the need for animals, and with the added benefit of being lactose-, cholesterol- and growth hormone-free.
According to projections from the Statista Research Department, the revenue of the worldwide milk substitute market is projected to grow to $37.66 billion by 2026 - a 79% increase from 2022’s estimated $20.93 billion. The reason for this rising interest in alternative milks is the result of several key factors, namely lactose intolerance and dairy sensitivity. 


Tags food Money start-up fundraising
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by