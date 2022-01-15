The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israeli location analytics startup Placer.ai completes $100m. funding round

Placer.ai runs a platform that allows businesses to monitor foot traffic at a specific location in order to track the performance of that site.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 04:06

Updated: JANUARY 15, 2022 04:07
Placer.ai location analytics platform (photo credit: PLACER.AI)
Placer.ai location analytics platform
(photo credit: PLACER.AI)
Location analytics company Placer.ai has successfully completed a $100 million USD funding round, giving the company a total valuation of $1 billion.
The company, founded in 2018, runs a platform that allows businesses to monitor foot traffic at a specific location in order to track the performance of that site.
Placer's services are currently used by major companies such as BJ's Wholesale Club, Grocery Outlet, real estate companies Regency Centers, Taubman and JLL, food company Tyson Foods and gym chain Planet Fitness.
The recent Series C funding round included Josh Buckley and WndrCo, Lachy Groom, MMC Technology Ventures LLC, Fifth Wall Ventures and Array Ventures, as well as real estate investors and owners J.M. Schapiro of Continental Realty Corp, Eliot Bencuya and Jeff Karsh of Tryperion Partners, Daniel Klein of Klein Enterprises/Sundeck Capital and Majestic Realty.
Placer's CEO and cofounder Noam Ben-Zvi said the company plans to use the new funds to expand its capabilities to track new data sets including web traffic, vehicle traffic, purchase data and construction.
The Placer.ai team (credit: YONATHAN DAVID)The Placer.ai team (credit: YONATHAN DAVID)
The company has grown significantly in 2021, with demand for its services far exceeding its expectations, Ben Zvi continued, adding, "We see a powerful opportunity to continue partnering with Placer to improve the way decisions are made in the physical world, fundamentally improving the way these businesses and organizations operate."


Tags startup business start up nation real estate data Israel Start-Up Nation retailer
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by