The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Polar Security launches from stealth; promises to protect cloud data

The company focuses on protecting organizations’ data stores in a period of increasing data instability.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 15:58
The Polar Security team. (photo credit: Liron Weissman)
The Polar Security team.
(photo credit: Liron Weissman)
Cloud-native data security company Polar Security has raised $8.5 million in seed funding and has launched out of stealth. The round was led by Glilot Capital Partners with participation from IBI Tech Fund, as well as angel investors, including Co-founder & CEO of Cloud Security Alliance Jim Reavis, former RSA CTO Tim Belcher, former President of Qualys and Industry Executive Ann Johnson, Co-founder & CEO of Internet Security Systems and VP & GM of IBM Security Tom Noonan, among others.
“We built Polar to help companies automate their data security across known and unknown data stores, to continuously prevent cloud data vulnerabilities and compliance violations at any scale - what was until now an unsolvable challenge,” said Guy Shanny, Co-founder and CEO of Polar Security. “To solve data security in the cloud, you must focus on the crown jewels - the data stores holding sensitive data - as fast as developers create new data.”
Shanny, who founded, built and sold a web vulnerability research and hosting company at age 14, founded Polar Security alongside Roey Yaacovi, recipient of the prestigious Israeli Prime Minister's Award for Best Technological Operational Project Achievement, and cyber security veteran Dov Yoran.
The company focuses on protecting organizations’ data stores in a period of increasing data instability; the company’s agentless technology automates the discovery and classification of sensitive data across known and unknown cloud-native data stores. Polar automatically creates a complete data inventory, differentiating between actual and potential data flows to see and preempt every data security and compliance risk.
“As basic as it seems, many companies don’t know where their data stores are, what’s inside that data, and where that data is going,” said Kobi Samboursky, Founder and Managing Partner at Glilot Capital Partners. “This is what excites us about Polar Security. By ensuring data stores are secured as well as in compliance with the company's regulatory policies as soon as they are created, Polar’s technology will become a foundational piece of every CISO’s toolkit moving forward.”
The Polar Security team. (credit: Liron Weissman) The Polar Security team. (credit: Liron Weissman)
There has been an increased focus on cloud technology in recent years, as many companies have been forced to migrate their data online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Cloud consumption is a trillions-of-dollars market, and it keeps exponentially growing, every year. People are moving to the cloud - the major cloud providers are building data centers globally, and everyone is moving their infrastructures to the cloud,” said Neta Rozy, CTO and co-founder of Parametrix Insurance. “With COVID, everyone was sort of forced to move to the cloud faster than they planned originally; so cloud consumption and reliance on third-party software skyrocketed.”


Tags technology cyber security data
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by