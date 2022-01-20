The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Watergen creates water from air at massive Abu Dhabi energy summit

It is the first exhibition of this size to become plastic-free, with clean drinking water produced from the air available to all attendees. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 12:54

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2022 13:10
A man drinks water from a Watergen machine in Abu Dhabi. (photo credit: WATERGEN)
A man drinks water from a Watergen machine in Abu Dhabi.
(photo credit: WATERGEN)
Israeli company Watergen has supplied generators that create drinking water from the air to Abu Dhabi’s National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the largest center in the Middle East. 
The center is currently hosting the World Future Energy Summit 2022, the leading international business event and exhibition for future energy, clean-tech, and sustainability. It is the first exhibition of this size to become plastic-free, with clean drinking water produced from the air available to all attendees. 
In a deal between ADNEC and Watergen estimated at several million shekels, Watergen provided and installed fifteen industrial-sized devices throughout the complex that are connected to its water system. 
To cater to ADNEC’s 34,000 daily visitors, Watergen installed its GEN-M PRO water-from-air generators, which provide an estimated 13.5 thousand liters of water on a daily basis. The installation involved a complex logistical operation in the 133,000-square meter facility, which was designed by the architectural firm RMJM.
Watergen was one of the first Israeli companies to operate in the UAE after the signing of the Abraham Accords, signing a partnership agreement with Emirati company Al Dahra in November 2020. They formed Watergen Baynunah to manufacture and distribute water-from-air generators in Abu Dhabi and distribute them throughout the UAE, the Gulf States and Africa. 
UAE AMBASSADOR Mohamed Al Khaja (left) with Dr. Michael Mirilashvili. (credit: Courtesy)UAE AMBASSADOR Mohamed Al Khaja (left) with Dr. Michael Mirilashvili. (credit: Courtesy)
 “The Abraham Accords has given countries in the Middle East the opportunity to improve and advance relations in various fields,” said Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, CEO and President of Watergen. “Thanks to the agreements, we - an Israeli company - have the right to cooperate and solve one of the Middle East’s most challenging problems - water scarcity. Throughout history, people have fought each other over water sources. Today we are doing the opposite, building peace and a common future around a groundbreaking Israeli technology that will provide water to all residents of the UAE and the world.”
Created by the environmentally savvy Rishon Lezion-based tech company, Watergen's Gen-L water-from-air system taps into atmospheric water using patented heat-exchange technology, producing up to 5,000 liters of clean water per day – and requiring no infrastructure other than a standard electricity supply. 
According to the company's website, it is “perfect for villages, off-grid settlements and factories.” 
The system works through Watergen’s built-in blower, which draws air into the system’s atmospheric water generator. There, an internal filter cleans the air by removing dust and dirt. The air is then directed through the GENius heat exchange and cooling process, and water is condensed from it. The water is then filtered again to remove impurities and add minerals, resulting in fresh, drinking-quality water. Once produced, the water is continuously circulated in a built-in reservoir to preserve its freshness.


Tags water in israel abu dhabi Watergen
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by