Watergen creates water from air at massive Abu Dhabi energy summit

Israeli company Watergen has supplied generators that create drinking water from the air to Abu Dhabi’s National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the largest center in the Middle East.

The center is currently hosting the World Future Energy Summit 2022, the leading international business event and exhibition for future energy, clean-tech, and sustainability. It is the first exhibition of this size to become plastic-free, with clean drinking water produced from the air available to all attendees.

In a deal between ADNEC and Watergen estimated at several million shekels, Watergen provided and installed fifteen industrial-sized devices throughout the complex that are connected to its water system.

To cater to ADNEC’s 34,000 daily visitors, Watergen installed its GEN-M PRO water-from-air generators, which provide an estimated 13.5 thousand liters of water on a daily basis. The installation involved a complex logistical operation in the 133,000-square meter facility, which was designed by the architectural firm RMJM.

Watergen was one of the first Israeli companies to operate in the UAE after the signing of the Abraham Accords, signing a partnership agreement with Emirati company Al Dahra in November 2020. They formed Watergen Baynunah to manufacture and distribute water-from-air generators in Abu Dhabi and distribute them throughout the UAE, the Gulf States and Africa.

“The Abraham Accords has given countries in the Middle East the opportunity to improve and advance relations in various fields,” said Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, CEO and President of Watergen. “Thanks to the agreements, we - an Israeli company - have the right to cooperate and solve one of the Middle East’s most challenging problems - water scarcity. Throughout history, people have fought each other over water sources. Today we are doing the opposite, building peace and a common future around a groundbreaking Israeli technology that will provide water to all residents of the UAE and the world.”

Created by the environmentally savvy Rishon Lezion-based tech company, Watergen's Gen-L water-from-air system taps into atmospheric water using patented heat-exchange technology, producing up to 5,000 liters of clean water per day – and requiring no infrastructure other than a standard electricity supply.

According to the company's website, it is “perfect for villages, off-grid settlements and factories.”

The system works through Watergen’s built-in blower, which draws air into the system’s atmospheric water generator. There, an internal filter cleans the air by removing dust and dirt. The air is then directed through the GENius heat exchange and cooling process, and water is condensed from it. The water is then filtered again to remove impurities and add minerals, resulting in fresh, drinking-quality water. Once produced, the water is continuously circulated in a built-in reservoir to preserve its freshness.