SiteAware raises $15m.; aims to save millions, cut construction mistakes

Digital Construction Verification (DCV) company SiteAware has announced a $15 million Series B funding round led by Vertex Ventures Israel. This round follows a Series A round which raised $10 million in October of 2020; the company intends to use the money raised to grow and establish DCV as a new technological standard across the US construction industry.

“DCV gives the construction ecosystem access to data they’ve never had before – data that holds the key to the next jump in productivity for the industry,” said Ze'ev Braude, CEO of SiteAware. “SiteAware’s DCV error prevention technology is disrupting the construction industry by dramatically accelerating schedules and streamlining work processes for all parties. In the next few years, everyone from contractors to developers will be using DCV to build without rework.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

SiteAware’s platform generates insight through verification of buildings’ structures, shells, and interiors, thereby preventing errors, streamlining construction, and enabling builders to make sure they’re building according to plan.

SiteAware is a pioneer in DCV technology, targeting a key challenge in the construction industry: according to McKinsey, the cost of construction is inflated by $273 billion each year by construction errors, in the US alone. By working to eliminate mistakes, millions of dollars, and countless hours of rework are saved; not to mention litigation costs from mistakes.

“As the first mover in this new category, SiteAware is blazing a trail for the entire construction industry, allowing the sector to leverage technologies that will ultimately make it more efficient, more transparent and smarter,” said Emanuel Timor, general partner at Vertex Ventures. “We look forward to working closely with the team at SiteAware as it expands its footprint and deepens its work with industry leaders around the world.”

SiteAware board members. (credit: ARKADI RASKIN)

SiteAware has tripled its revenue growth in 2021, as well as the expansion of its customer base: it now serves over 40 of the leading developers and general contractors in the industry.