Panorays offers free cybersecurity tool to protect supply chains

Panorays, an Israeli-American security risk management company, is offering a variety of free tools to help companies protect themselves from supply chain attacks, after a string of digital supply chain attacks last year.

The tools will allow companies to automate their security posture management and help them explore their third-party security risk management needs.

“Last year’s digital supply chain attacks underscored the criticality for every organization in every industry to implement a comprehensive third-party security program. However, not everyone knows how to get started,” said Matan Or-El, co-founder and CEO of Panorays. “We decided to unveil these important features to help the entire ecosystem address this problem and mitigate cyber risk—both for themselves and their third parties.”

The free tools will allow users to manage all customers' and prospects' security vetting activities in one place, prove their security posture by creating a security overview that can be shared with potential customers, gain visibility into their external attack surface with a Panorays Security Profile and more.

Users will also be able to dispute findings and remediate cyber gaps to improve their security posture and accelerate the sales process by taking a proactive role in potential customers' security vetting.

Meir Antar (left), Matan Or-El, Demi Ben Ari, Panorays founders (credit: Nicky Trok)

The free offering also includes a Security Passport, which allows users to build and share a security overview with potential customers. The Passport includes answers to self-assessment questionnaires and security certifications and has been found to suffice as evidence of acceptable vendor security more than 80% of the time.

Panorays, headquartered in New York and Israel, provides third-party security risk management software to enterprise and mid-market customers in North America, the UK and the EU.