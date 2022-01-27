The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Panorays offers free cybersecurity tool to protect supply chains

A series of free cybersecurity tools will allow companies to automate their security posture management.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 20:03
Cyber attack (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cyber attack
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Panorays, an Israeli-American security risk management company, is offering a variety of free tools to help companies protect themselves from supply chain attacks, after a string of digital supply chain attacks last year.

The tools will allow companies to automate their security posture management and help them explore their third-party security risk management needs.

“Last year’s digital supply chain attacks underscored the criticality for every organization in every industry to implement a comprehensive third-party security program. However, not everyone knows how to get started,” said Matan Or-El, co-founder and CEO of Panorays. “We decided to unveil these important features to help the entire ecosystem address this problem and mitigate cyber risk—both for themselves and their third parties.”

The free tools will allow users to manage all customers' and prospects' security vetting activities in one place, prove their security posture by creating a security overview that can be shared with potential customers, gain visibility into their external attack surface with a Panorays Security Profile and more.

Users will also be able to dispute findings and remediate cyber gaps to improve their security posture and accelerate the sales process by taking a proactive role in potential customers' security vetting.

Meir Antar (left), Matan Or-El, Demi Ben Ari, Panorays founders (credit: Nicky Trok) Meir Antar (left), Matan Or-El, Demi Ben Ari, Panorays founders (credit: Nicky Trok)

The free offering also includes a Security Passport, which allows users to build and share a security overview with potential customers. The Passport includes answers to self-assessment questionnaires and security certifications and has been found to suffice as evidence of acceptable vendor security more than 80% of the time.

Panorays, headquartered in New York and Israel, provides third-party security risk management software to enterprise and mid-market customers in North America, the UK and the EU.



Tags technology cyber security Cyber
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by