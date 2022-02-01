The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Axis Security establishes international innovation network security forum

The forum will explore solutions for 21st-century issues in the network security industry – chief among them enabling secure remote work and SSE (Security Service Edge) framework.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 01:53
Axis Security CEO Dor Knafo and CTO Gil Azrielant (photo credit: YARDEN ROKACH)
Axis Security CEO Dor Knafo and CTO Gil Azrielant
(photo credit: YARDEN ROKACH)

Tel Aviv-based cloud security company Axis Security – in partnership with security firm Brinks Security, electronic component manufacturer TT Electronics, diesel engine and power generator company Cummins and travel booking site Kayak – has established an international innovation forum to tackle issues regarding network security, the firm announced on January 26.

The forum will explore solutions for 21st-century issues in the network security industry – chief among them being remote work, as companies working remotely will need information security with remote access on a wide range of end devices. SSE (Security Service Edge) framework, a new technology that enables secure communication between users and authorized entities to enterprise applications and assets, will also be a focus of the forum.

"The forum allows us to work hand in hand with leading IT experts to design the transformation map in the field that will lead to thousands of professionals serving millions of users in the future," said Gil Azrielant, co-founder and CTO of Axis Security.

The forum was developed in collaboration with leading IT experts from the US, Canada and the UK and represents a cross-section of industries – including food and beverage, travel, technology, financial services, government entities and more.

SSE Forum, hosted by Axis Security. (credit: Courtesy) SSE Forum, hosted by Axis Security. (credit: Courtesy)

​​"I look forward to being part of the SSE Forum team to shape the future of security. We have an opportunity to help industry and other IT leaders understand the value of SSE platforms so they can help their teams run security more easily, reduce risks, and drive business growth," declared Mustafa Kaba, CISO (chief information security officer) at Brinks Security.

As the workplace continues to change amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity insiders predict that 77% of workspaces will work via a hybrid model (office and work-from-home) – an issue especially difficult for security companies that can ill-afford the security breaches that have increased since workers began working from their homes.

"Traditional cybersecurity can not properly protect the new organization,” said John Grady, a senior cyberwecurity Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “The transition from device-based tools to integrated and cloud-based platforms requires a new way of thinking and can overwhelm unexpected challenges."

Axis Security was founded in late 2018 by Dor Kanfo and Gil Azrielant. The Israeli security start-up has raised over $100 million thus far and in its short time, has forged relationships with several Fortune 500 corporations.



Tags startup cyber security israel israeli cyber security security start-up cyber security online security Cybertech network
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by