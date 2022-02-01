Tel Aviv-based cloud security company Axis Security – in partnership with security firm Brinks Security, electronic component manufacturer TT Electronics, diesel engine and power generator company Cummins and travel booking site Kayak – has established an international innovation forum to tackle issues regarding network security, the firm announced on January 26.

The forum will explore solutions for 21st-century issues in the network security industry – chief among them being remote work, as companies working remotely will need information security with remote access on a wide range of end devices. SSE (Security Service Edge) framework, a new technology that enables secure communication between users and authorized entities to enterprise applications and assets, will also be a focus of the forum.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"The forum allows us to work hand in hand with leading IT experts to design the transformation map in the field that will lead to thousands of professionals serving millions of users in the future," said Gil Azrielant, co-founder and CTO of Axis Security.

The forum was developed in collaboration with leading IT experts from the US, Canada and the UK and represents a cross-section of industries – including food and beverage, travel, technology, financial services, government entities and more.

SSE Forum, hosted by Axis Security. (credit: Courtesy)

​​"I look forward to being part of the SSE Forum team to shape the future of security. We have an opportunity to help industry and other IT leaders understand the value of SSE platforms so they can help their teams run security more easily, reduce risks, and drive business growth," declared Mustafa Kaba, CISO (chief information security officer) at Brinks Security.

As the workplace continues to change amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity insiders predict that 77% of workspaces will work via a hybrid model (office and work-from-home) – an issue especially difficult for security companies that can ill-afford the security breaches that have increased since workers began working from their homes.

"Traditional cybersecurity can not properly protect the new organization,” said John Grady, a senior cyberwecurity Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “The transition from device-based tools to integrated and cloud-based platforms requires a new way of thinking and can overwhelm unexpected challenges."

Axis Security was founded in late 2018 by Dor Kanfo and Gil Azrielant. The Israeli security start-up has raised over $100 million thus far and in its short time, has forged relationships with several Fortune 500 corporations.