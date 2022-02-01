The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Island’s 'enterprise browser' aims to change the way we work online

A new web browser designed specifically for enterprise applications has been launched by Israeli tech company Island.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 14:06
Israeli tech company Island has unveiled their flagship product: a web browser designed specifically for enterprise applications. The company has hired over 100 employees and has raised nearly $100 million in financing from investors such as Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts and Stripes.

Island’s browser was designed in order to suit the needs of enterprises, who have until now been using consumer-focused browsers, which are far from optimized for the enterprise environment.

“For decades, organizations have globally utilized consumer browsers in the corporate computing environment,” said Mike Fey, co-founder and CEO of Island “These organizations require strong control and governance, which consumer browsers were never built to deliver. Island uniquely provides manageability, control, security and enhanced productivity features from within the browser itself, while users enjoy a familiar browsing experience. We envision the Enterprise Browser fundamentally improving not just security, but enterprise work itself.”

The technology presented by Island comes at a time when a large portion of work has moved to the home. “The browser is the office where today’s hybrid workforce lives,” said co-founder and CTO Dan Amiga. “We have engineered the Enterprise Browser to be the platform for the future of their work. It begins by redefining how an organization secures its work but will positively impact endless needs across information technology.”

Before co-founding Island, Fey served as general manager and CTO of antivirus developer McAfee, as well as president and COO at Symantec; Amiga has a history of web isolation technology development and served as founder and CTO of Fireglass.

“Island has all the attributes we look for in a successful venture – an experienced management team, a brilliant idea and a large market disruption capability,” said Jeff Horing, Insight Partners co-founder and managing director. “It’s rare that you see a security technology with the potential to reimagine the industry the way Island’s Enterprise Browser does.”



