The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

IDF reveals its artificial intelligence war data ‘factory’

“Data and AI can actually win wars…not only arms, physical jets and submarines,” said Israel Defense Forces Brig. Gen. Aviad Dagan.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 11:23
IT’S NO small challenge to take the data, use algorithms to analyze them, and get them to the troops on the front lines. (photo credit: IDF)
IT’S NO small challenge to take the data, use algorithms to analyze them, and get them to the troops on the front lines.
(photo credit: IDF)

The IDF on Tuesday revealed its artificial intelligence (AI) war data “factory” and strategy on Tuesday as part of Tel Aviv University’s Blavatnik Virtual AI Week.

Director of The Digital Transformation Administration, Israel Defense Forces Brig. Gen. Aviad Dagan said that although the IDF has been using AI for some time, including during the May 2021 Gaza war, a new strategy for AI was approved by IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi only a few weeks ago.

“Data and AI can actually win wars…not only arms, physical jets and submarines,” said Dagan.

He said that, “the speed at which we can create a new weapon is totally different from creating a physical weapon

“It is dramatically more flexible and adaptive than any kind of AI network,” including the long delays and resources needed for purchasing an F-35 and most other new weapons for troops.

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan. (credit: IDF)An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan. (credit: IDF)

If a major recent advancement by the IDF was digital networking in the cloud between all forces from headquarters to frontline command centers to troops in the field, Dagan said the IDF is starting a new digital advancement beyond the cloud.

The IDF digital chief said that while there will still be a cloud network of interactions between headquarters and frontline units, the military will now improve with “edge data architecture which will enable an edge local course for speed and cloud course for completeness.”

This essentially means that the military will be building mini-clouds or networks for each arm of the military and sometimes smaller subdivisions so that they can process and receive data even faster than in the current network.

Dagan gave an example of how a wide variety of data points could put together sensory detection of an enemy, evaluate who the enemy was, check the various IDF options within range to respond, analyze how much fuel different drones or other units had remaining – and then quickly dispatch the most ideal targeting order.

He said that the new AI capabilities would be of massive importance in nay potential future war with Hezbollah in Lebanon where the IDF has already developed a target of thousands.



Tags IDF Artificial intelligence Military data
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by