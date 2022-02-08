IDF reveals its artificial intelligence war data ‘factory’

The IDF on Tuesday revealed its artificial intelligence (AI) war data “factory” and strategy on Tuesday as part of Tel Aviv University’s Blavatnik Virtual AI Week.

Director of The Digital Transformation Administration, Israel Defense Forces Brig. Gen. Aviad Dagan said that although the IDF has been using AI for some time, including during the May 2021 Gaza war, a new strategy for AI was approved by IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi only a few weeks ago.

“Data and AI can actually win wars…not only arms, physical jets and submarines,” said Dagan.

He said that, “the speed at which we can create a new weapon is totally different from creating a physical weapon

“It is dramatically more flexible and adaptive than any kind of AI network,” including the long delays and resources needed for purchasing an F-35 and most other new weapons for troops.

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan. (credit: IDF)

If a major recent advancement by the IDF was digital networking in the cloud between all forces from headquarters to frontline command centers to troops in the field, Dagan said the IDF is starting a new digital advancement beyond the cloud.

The IDF digital chief said that while there will still be a cloud network of interactions between headquarters and frontline units, the military will now improve with “edge data architecture which will enable an edge local course for speed and cloud course for completeness.”

This essentially means that the military will be building mini-clouds or networks for each arm of the military and sometimes smaller subdivisions so that they can process and receive data even faster than in the current network.

Dagan gave an example of how a wide variety of data points could put together sensory detection of an enemy, evaluate who the enemy was, check the various IDF options within range to respond, analyze how much fuel different drones or other units had remaining – and then quickly dispatch the most ideal targeting order.

He said that the new AI capabilities would be of massive importance in nay potential future war with Hezbollah in Lebanon where the IDF has already developed a target of thousands.