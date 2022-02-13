The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
After new funding, Walnut appoints new VPs to executive positions

The pair are joining the company from Similarweb and Gett to serve as VP People & Operations and VP Finance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 15:03
Walnut founders Yoav Vilner (left) and Danni Freidland (right). (photo credit: Walnut)
Walnut founders Yoav Vilner (left) and Danni Freidland (right).
(photo credit: Walnut)

Walnut has welcomed two new VPs to its executive team. Sagit Malkes Glaswein has joined the company as its new VP of People & Operations and Amitai Tamir has joined as its new VP of Finance. Together they will join the company’s leadership team to help support its hypergrowth and accelerate business growth.

Walnut, which develops a sales and marketing demo experience platform, announced just recently the close of its $35 million Series B funding, just four months after announcing a $15 million Series A, with the company raising a total of $56 million to date. 

“To continue supporting our extraordinary growth plans, we are thrilled to welcome Sagit and Amitai to our company and our leadership team. They each bring many years of experience and a profound and innovative understanding of their respective areas of expertise. I have no doubt that they will make a tremendous contribution to our continued rapid business growth while overcoming the challenges before us”, said Yoav Vilner, Co-Founder and CEO of Walnut . 

Sagit Malkes Glaswein (credit: Sharon Levin) Sagit Malkes Glaswein (credit: Sharon Levin)

Malkes joins Walnut from Similarweb, where she served as Senior Director of Employee Experience & Operations for 3.5 years, where she built and led the overall employee experience Infrastructures globally, managed and scaled global teams, and opened new offices around the world, serving more than 1000 employees worldwide. 

Before joining Walnut, Tamir spent 3 years at Gett as Finance Director. During his time at Gett, Tamir tripled the team and led local finance preparations for Nasdaq listing. Prior to Gett, Tamir held positions in the Global M&A and FP&A groups at Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Amitai Tamir (credit: Sharon Levin) Amitai Tamir (credit: Sharon Levin)

Walnut was founded in 2020 by Co-Founders, CEO Yoav Vilner and CTO Danni Friedland. Walnut’s product is a game changer in the sales industry, leveraging sales process succession by its new way to manage a sales team's demo experience. Walnut is expected to triple its workforce by the end of 2022.



