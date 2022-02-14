Legit Security launches Series A investment to protect supply chains

Israeli cyber security company Legit Security announced on Thursday its "out of stealth mode," which would secure supply chains on softwares, according to a report by Globe Newswire.

The company's main objective is to assist other businesses to protect their software, security policy enforcement, and continuous assurance.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The stealth mode will include a "Series A 30 million funding announcement with leading venture capital firms," which include TCV and Bessemer Venture Partners.

The cyber security company defends software supply chains by securing all pipelines, code and infrastructure so that other companies are able to release software.

Legit Security will expand its engineering team and branch out to offices in other areas such as Austin, Texas and Palo Alto, California, the report states.

ARMIS: BRINGING hackers out of the shadows. (credit: PXFUEL)

Legit Security's CEO is Roni Fuchs, who remarked that businesses increasingly rely on software in order to conduct themselves. However, he notes that by doing so, any business that uses software can be under attack by cybercriminals.