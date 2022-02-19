The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israeli AI EdTech startup MagniLearn joins forces with Korean education company

Israeli startup MagniLearn has partnered with Korean company BELT English to integrate MagniLearn’s AI learning platform across schools in South Korea.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 03:49
Students wait to take the annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), a nationwide university entrance exam, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a school in Seoul, South Korea November 18, 2021. (photo credit: Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS)
Students wait to take the annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), a nationwide university entrance exam, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a school in Seoul, South Korea November 18, 2021.
(photo credit: Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS)

MagniLearn, an AI EdTech Israeli start-up, has signed a distribution agreement with BELT English, a leading Korean education partner. 

The companies joined forces in July 2021 and integrated MagniLearn's AI learning platform in Seoul, Bundang, and Ulsan. Following this successful collaboration and new agreement, 100% personalized AI-driven English learning will be distributed across hundreds of schools across the country.

MagniLearn is an Israeli Education as a Service (EaaS) company with the goal of revolutionizing learning efficiency in the B2B market.

With a 25% salary gap between people in Asia who speak English and those who don't, increasing English skills is of the highest importance. However, In Korea, English being taught as a foreign language has yielded poor results. 

“With Korea’s charter for education based on digital technologies and cognitive science theories, this collaboration is a perfect fit,” said CEO of MagniLearn Lana Tockus.

Students return to the classroom amid Omicron surge. (credit: REUTERS) Students return to the classroom amid Omicron surge. (credit: REUTERS)

MagniLearn's technology will be offered in Korean school's this coming year, and will allow schools to facilitate personalized, data-driven online English learning that follows the international standard for language capabilities (CEFR).

CEO of BELT English in Korea Danny Lee said, "MagniLearn’s deep AI-driven technology allows our schools to utilize cutting edge methodologies, learning insights and fully personalized lessons."

MagniLearn was formed from the groundbreaking work of scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Natural Language Processing, Cognitive Science, and Education, led by Professor Ari Rappoport.  



Tags Israel education startup hi-tech technology South Korea
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by