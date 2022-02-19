MagniLearn, an AI EdTech Israeli start-up, has signed a distribution agreement with BELT English, a leading Korean education partner.

The companies joined forces in July 2021 and integrated MagniLearn's AI learning platform in Seoul, Bundang, and Ulsan. Following this successful collaboration and new agreement, 100% personalized AI-driven English learning will be distributed across hundreds of schools across the country.

MagniLearn is an Israeli Education as a Service (EaaS) company with the goal of revolutionizing learning efficiency in the B2B market.

With a 25% salary gap between people in Asia who speak English and those who don't, increasing English skills is of the highest importance. However, In Korea, English being taught as a foreign language has yielded poor results.

“With Korea’s charter for education based on digital technologies and cognitive science theories, this collaboration is a perfect fit,” said CEO of MagniLearn Lana Tockus.

Students return to the classroom amid Omicron surge. (credit: REUTERS)

MagniLearn's technology will be offered in Korean school's this coming year, and will allow schools to facilitate personalized, data-driven online English learning that follows the international standard for language capabilities (CEFR).

CEO of BELT English in Korea Danny Lee said, "MagniLearn’s deep AI-driven technology allows our schools to utilize cutting edge methodologies, learning insights and fully personalized lessons."

MagniLearn was formed from the groundbreaking work of scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Natural Language Processing, Cognitive Science, and Education, led by Professor Ari Rappoport.