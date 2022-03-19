Anywell emerges from series A funding round with $15M

Anywell is a workspace-as-a-service company looking to change the hybrid work model. The company announced on March 15 that it has raised $10M in Series A round and rolled out its offering in New York and Israel, together with a previously funded $5M.

The company has developed an app that allows employees to choose where they will work each day. The company collaborates with more than 200 hosts in Tel Aviv and New York, including shared workspaces, hotels, gyms and cafes.

The company was founded by Gadi Roiz (CEO), Uri Nistain, Erez Tadmor and Tomer Sharon, and it employs 28 people, 21 of whom are in Israel. Among its customers: Wix and Next Insurance.

"The pandemic has accelerated a permanent shift in demand among employees for flexible work and a healthier work-life balance, and Anywell helps companies navigate this changing business landscape whether they’re hybrid or fully remote," said Anywell CEO and cofounder, Gadi Royz.

"After two years of working from home, employees want the freedom to work from anywhere, and with generous backing from our investors, we plan to lead the charge for a more flexible, human-centric and productive future of work for all," he added.

Hemi Peres, a founding partner at Pitango added that "Anywell allows organizations and employees to work from anywhere at any time, in a way that allows full flexibility while increasing the labor productivity, a thing so necessary in the new reality we are in."

"This system allows a safe and comfortable work experience without disconnecting from the organization and the processes that enable management and building an organizational culture. The solution increases the company's productivity and creates an improved relationship between employees and the organization." Peres concluded.