TAU Ventures educates managers of hyper-growing startups

New program by Tel Aviv University Ventures company will give managers their tools to handle hyper-growing start-up companies to avoid falling behind.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 18, 2022 19:39
Tel Aviv University-based venture capital fund "Ventures" launches a program for managers in hyper-growth start-up companies. Ventures, which invests in Israeli companies in their early stages, is launching a first-of-its-kind program that is teaching managers of portfolio companies in stages of hyper-growth that will give leadership mindset, management tools and techniques as leaders of the company to improve their performance. 

Israel has long been established itself as a "startup nation," but those small companies are similar to a falling star - they are usually equipped with a brilliant business model, impressive technological abilities and rich personnel capital. Early startup achievers can run into a challenge as their organizational systems and management capabilities fail to stand up with the fast pace, and the result is the company is falling behind.

Usually, when a new startup is established, the initial team brings in new employees; but as more people join, it becomes challenging to manage them all. Leadership positions remain empty, as most employees are not experienced enough. As hyper-growth settles in, the demand of the business outgrows the initial talent.

This catch has been seen by new founders, as their mid-management levels and lack of resources simply prevent companies from investing in their capital.

Therefore, TAU Ventures is now launching a program meant to deal with this challenge. The program, which is 11-weeks long, meant to give managers the tools and leadership mindset to improve and raise the quality of management. 

TAU Ventures created this program with the professional leadership of the consulting agency "MileStone" for them to support its startups seeking to build a strong management structure. Michal Malka Perry from "Milestone" said there are a number of common challenges managers in startup are facing with. 

"They need to perform their supper talent but also build a team of stars that is able to build a plane while flying. Not an easy task," she said. "Simultaneously, they are faced with the mission of attracting talent. They need to outshine the ocean of existing companies by highlighting their uniqueness and knowing how to sell the company for candidates. Lastly, they are responsible for building a development path for their employees in a super competitive market."

Inbal Perlman, VP Business Development at TAU Ventures, said that they're "constantly looking at innovative new ways to support our founders. Our new program will empower the next generation of our start-up nation's top founders with vital skills to lead, grow and succeed"



Tags tel aviv university startup start up nation startapp israel start-up venture capital firm
