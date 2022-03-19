Israeli electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle company AIR announced it is partnering with Australian electric aircraft company FlyOnE to deliver its first fleet of AIR ONE electric aircraft to Australia. AIR also announced the launch of its AIR Brand Ambassador program, which it says will enable the company's partners to "share the freedom of personal flight with their communities."

The AIR ONE is a two-seat electric personal air taxi with a range of 110 miles (177 km) per charge at a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). Its eVTOL capabilities allow it to take off and land on any flat surface.

FlyOnE aims to deliver the AIR ONE fleet, consisting of 25 vehicles, by 2025.

AIR CEO and cofounder Rani Plaut was enthusiastic about the company's future in the Australian market. "We are thrilled to expand our reach to Australia, a trailblazing market with very high growth potential, with the help of such a forward-thinking partner as FlyOnE," he said. "As we continue to discuss future potential brand ambassadorships around the world, we believe FlyOnE's dedication to electric aviation adoption on all levels will significantly impact public acceptance of personal eVTOLs and help the industry take flight."

FlyOnE CEO Korum Ellis also expressed excitement about the partnership with AIR, saying, "At FlyOnE, we believe that AIR's vehicle and mission align perfectly with our own, which is why we're excited to facilitate their entry into the Australian market and serve as an AIR Brand Ambassador. We are committed to being at the forefront of the electric aviation industry in Australia, and the personal eVTOL adoption process will play a key role in its growth over the next few years."

