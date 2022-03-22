Cyber Authority: 66,000 CCTV units in Israel can be hacked easily

The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) announced on Tuesday that there are 66,000 CCTV units in the country that can be easily hacked.

These units, which are designed to provide physical security, are for the most part still using their original default passwords which are commonly known by the general public, according to a statement by the INCD.

The authority said that it is crucial for individuals, businesses and educational facilities using video cameras for security to update and change their passwords as well as to take several other measures to avoid getting hacked.

More specifically, INCD said that it has received a recent increase of reports from those using CCTV of having been hacked.

Based on this increasing trend, INCD decided it was critical to put out a special and targeted warning on the issue to the public.

A security camera seen overlooking the West Bank city of Hebron. January 15, 2013 (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)