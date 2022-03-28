TAU researchers identify Samsung Galaxy smartphone security flaw

Researchers at Tel Aviv University identified a security flaw in Samsung Galaxy smartphones and the company fixed the issue in a software update after the team informed them.

The researchers said Android users who haven't updated the operating system since October 2021 are vulnerable to a security loophole that could allow hackers to steal personal information and should update their phones as soon as possible.

The study that found the security issue, a non-peer-reviewed preprint, was conducted by Prof. Avishai Wool from the School of Electrical Engineering, Dr. Eyal Ronen from the Blavatnik School of Computer Science and graduate student Alon Shakevsky and will be presented at the USENIX conference in August 2022.

Prof. Avishai Wool of the Tel Aviv University School of Electrical Engineering (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

“In protecting smartphones using the Android system, there is a special component called TrustZone,” Wool said. “This component is a combination of hardware and software, and its job is to protect our most sensitive information – the encryption and identification keys. We found an error in the implementation of Samsung's TrustZone code, which allowed hackers to extract encryption keys and access secure information.”

Ronen said: