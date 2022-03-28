The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israeli startup to test brain-activity gear on space mission to ISS

The 10-day mission, the first-ever private trip to the space station,will set off on April 3 with four astronauts.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 28, 2022 15:44
A worker at the Israeli startup Brain.Space builds an electroencephalogram (EEG) enabled helmet, due to be used in an experiment on the impact of a microgravity environment on the brain activity of astronauts, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
A worker at the Israeli startup Brain.Space builds an electroencephalogram (EEG) enabled helmet, due to be used in an experiment on the impact of a microgravity environment on the brain activity of astronauts, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Brain.Space, a four-year-old startup that studies data on brain activity, is set to put its gear to test on astronauts in space next week during a SpaceX shuttle flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

Three astronauts on the planned private space-flight firm Axiom Space's mission to the ISS will use a special electroencephalogram (EEG)-enabled helmet made by Brain.Space, the company said on Monday.

The 10-day mission, the first-ever private trip to the space station, will set off on April 3 with four astronauts.

"We actually know that the microgravity environment impacts the physiological indicators in the body. So, it will probably impact the brain and we would like to monitor that," Brain.Space Chief Executive Yair Levy told Reuters.

Data has continuously been collected on heart rate, skin resistance, muscle mass and others in space but not yet on brain activity, he said.

A worker at the Israeli startup Brain.Space demonstrates an electroencephalogram (EEG) enabled helmet, due to be used in an experiment on the impact of a microgravity environment on the brain activity of astronauts, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS) A worker at the Israeli startup Brain.Space demonstrates an electroencephalogram (EEG) enabled helmet, due to be used in an experiment on the impact of a microgravity environment on the brain activity of astronauts, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Brain.Space joins 30 experiments that will take part in the so-called Rakia Mission to the ISS.

Three of the four astronauts -- including Israeli Eytan Stibbe -- will wear the helmet, which has 460 airbrushes that connect to the scalp, and perform a number of tasks for 20 minutes a day, during which data will be uploaded to a laptop on the space station. The tasks include a "visual oddball" one that the company says has been effective in detecting abnormal brain dynamics.

Similar studies using these tasks have been completed on Earth and after the mission, Brain.Space will compare the EEG data to see the differences in brain activity between Earth and space.

It noted that such experiments are needed since long-term space exploration and "off-world living are within grasp."

Brain.Space, which also said it raised $8.5 million in a seed funding round, bills itself as a brain infrastructure company and is working with the cognitive and brain sciences department at Israel's Ben Gurion University to transform terabytes of data into usable insights.

Levy said he hoped the space mission would be a springboard for other institutions, researchers and software developers to use its brain data platform.

"Space is an accelerator. The idea is to revolutionize and make possible brain activity apps, products and services that's as easy as pulling data from an Apple Watch," Levy said, pointing to measuring ADHD as an example.



Tags international space station start-up Brain
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by