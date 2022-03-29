The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli VC firm Glilot Capital raises $220m. in 4th seed funding round

Glilot Capital is among the best-performing venture capital funds in the world and will now see their value increase to $400 million

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2022 00:32
Glilot Capital's founding partners. (photo credit: BEN ITZHAKI)
Glilot Capital Partners, which invests in young companies in the fields of cybersecurity, enterprise software and developer tools, announced on Monday that it has raised $220 million in its fourth seed funding round.

Founded in 2011 by the fund’s managing partners Kobi Samborsky and Arik Kleinstein, Glilot is among the best-performing venture capital funds in the world, with notable exits including CyberX, LightCyber and IntSights.

“We are investing in ventures run by entrepreneurs who espouse a brilliant vision and desire to grow into large companies,” explains Arik Kleinstein, a founding partner at Glilot Capital. “The combination of a strong team and our extensive global network enables them to take off and quickly conquer the market.”

Glilot Capital also manages its $180 million fund called “Glilot+” which invests in growth-stage companies.

Glilot partners (L-R) Arik Kleinstein, Nofar Amikam, Lior Litwak, and Kobi Samboursky (credit: BEN ITZHAKI)Glilot partners (L-R) Arik Kleinstein, Nofar Amikam, Lior Litwak, and Kobi Samboursky (credit: BEN ITZHAKI)

“Glilot Capital is one of the only Israeli VCs that has a team whose sole purpose is to provide support for portfolio companies, help them determine their product/market fit and close deals with their initial clients,” explains Nofar Amikam, a general partner at Glilot, and the founder of its value creation team.

While renowned for its investment prowess, Glilot Capital is also one of the world’s leaders in “value creation” for the startups it invests in. Glilot adds value as an investor by bringing advisors who hold key positions at global corporations on as advisors in its portfolio companies  – while also giving them the opportunity to become one of the portfolio company’s early clients.

"Our portfolio companies attain a significant number of their clients through a value creation process called ‘Mach5,’ which generates millions of dollars in revenues for our companies,” explained Amikam. “This process helps them launch relevant products that are designed and built for real clients, and not under laboratory conditions.”

“In our view, assisting our portfolio companies is one of our most important roles, since there’s no other way to ensure that they quickly become leaders in their respective fields,” declared Amikam.

“Especially in this day and age, we make a conscious decision to increase the amount of capital that we are investing in young companies,” added Kobi Samborsky, a founding partner at Glilot Capital. “Between this new seed round and Glilot+, we have $400 million at our disposal to invest in promising Israeli startups. We have great faith in Israeli entrepreneurs, and we intend to continue expanding our platform in the coming years.”



startup Israel Start-Up Nation venture capital firm
