Gal Gadot and her husband launch new line of mac and cheese

Israeli actress Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano, alongside a reputable team of partners, have launched a new line of boxed mac and cheese called GOODLES, according to a report by People.com on Tuesday.

The packs are said to contain 6 grams of fiber and 14 grams of protein. The brand includes flavors made with vegetables that include spinach and mushrooms while using real cheese. Gadot stated that while she is a "lifelong mac and cheese lover," she recognizes that it is really bad to consume too much and "wanted to look for a healthier option," People reported.

The names of all these varieties are Cheddy Mac, Mover & Shaker, Twist MY Parm and Shella Good. The cost for a four-pack is reportedly $20.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"I'm so excited to bring you what we have been working on for so long," Gadot wrote on Instagram. "GOODLES is a gooder Mac & Cheese - one that’s packed with nutrients and super yummy!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gadot is most notable for portraying the DC superhero Wonder Woman on the big screen, and recently starred in the Netflix film Red Notice alongside actors Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. Gadot plays an art thief known as "The Bishop."

The film has reportedly become the biggest opening for an original movie on the streaming platform, according to reports by Deadline and Insider on Tuesday. In response to Gadot's new food entrepreneurial endeavor, Reynolds wrote "I'm in!"

Cast member Gal Gadot attends the premiere for the film ''Red Notice'' in Los Angeles, California, US, November 3, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

Most recently, Gadot was recently cast as the Evil Queen in Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake, co-starring alongside Rachel Zegler who will be playing the titular role. Snow White was Disney's first animated feature film, coming out more than 80 years ago.

Zegler has also collaborated with Jewish filmmaker Steven Spielberg on a new film adaptation of West Side Story, based on the popular musical, which is coming out in December. Zegler will be playing the title role of Maria.

Upcoming films featuring Gadot include Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, an adaptation of Agatha Christie's book, and a third Wonder Woman film.

Hannah Brown contributed to this report.