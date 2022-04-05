The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Birthright Israel launches coding boot camp, hi-tech job placement program

The program encompasses a five-month virtual course followed by a month-long period of in-person study and scheduled social activities in Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 05:27
BIRTHRIGHT CEO Gidi Mark: "We understand that the pandemic is here to stay, and that we need to be creative and think of new ways to engage the young generation of Jews." (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
BIRTHRIGHT CEO Gidi Mark: "We understand that the pandemic is here to stay, and that we need to be creative and think of new ways to engage the young generation of Jews."
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Birthright Israel, the organization famed for its all-expense-paid trips to Israel for young diaspora Jews, is launching the “Brightcode” program, which will offer eligible Jewish adults a free full-stack coding training boot camp – with the ultimate goal of finding them employment in Israel’s burgeoning hi-tech sector.

The Brightcode program’s initial cohort of 20-25 Jewish young adults (ages 18-32) will begin their program in June with a five-month virtual course, which will be followed by a month-long period of in-person study and scheduled social activities in Tel Aviv.

The boot camp encompasses practical, in-depth training in major programming languages, such as Python, HTML, CSS, JAVASCRIPT and React.

Brightcode is part of a larger effort by the Israel Innovation Authority, led by CEO Dror Bin, to deal with a shortage of skilled tech professionals required to maintain Israel's technological leadership and enable its continued growth. The Innovation Authority has previously supported training for other underrepresented groups, such as Arab-Israelis and Ultra-Orthodox Jews.

Birthright begins flagship business fellowship in Israel (credit: BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL)Birthright begins flagship business fellowship in Israel (credit: BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL)

"Brightcode can play a significant role in helping grow and develop our pool of skilled tech professionals. I call on those who meet the requirements to come to Israel, gain top-tier training and become a part of our cutting-edge innovation ecosystem for the duration of the program. We need your spirit and commitment," said Bin.

“Brightcode is the perfect win-win solution”, added Shelly Landsmann, former General Manager of Microsoft Israel, entrepreneur, and Birthright Israel board member. “The Israeli tech ecosystem will greatly benefit from enthusiastic young people from North America who can contribute their unique skillsets – including knowledge of business culture and English language proficiency – while the participants gain valuable work experience, coupled with the opportunity to spend time living in Israel and getting to know the land and its people.”

Birthright Israel is the largest educational tourism organization in the world and through its mission to connect diaspora Jews to their historic homeland, the organization has provided over 750,000 journeys to the state of Israel.

“As the largest educational tourism organization in the world, we understand that we have power, not only in strengthening Israel's connection to Diaspora Jewry but also in strengthening the hi-tech industry," declared Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel.



Tags birthright hi-tech israel tech start up nation taglit
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by