Israeli startup Nanox opens semiconductor plant in South Korea

Nanox will develop crucial semiconductor microchips – the subject of many supply issue woes – that produces digital x-rays for their 3D medical imaging systems.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 05:26
(From left) Akiva Tor Israeli Ambassador, Erez Meltzer CEO of Nanox, Tae Yeol Lee, Vice president of Yonging Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Il Ung Kim Chairman of Nanox Korea at the operational ceremony. (photo credit: NANOX)
(photo credit: NANOX)

Israeli medical imaging technology company Nanox announced that they have opened their new semiconductor chip fabrication plant in South Korea on April 6th.

Nanox will develop crucial semiconductor microchips – the subject of many supply issue woes – that produces digital x-rays for their 3D medical imaging system, which reduce costs in comparison to traditional analog x-rays and can bring x-ray technology to the nearly two-thirds of the global population that does not yet have widespread access to x-ray technology.

“Amidst a global supply chain crisis, the new facility enables Nanox to produce our own supply of semiconductor chips that are integral to the Nanox.ARC,” said Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer of Nanox. “Our new fabrication plant is an important part of our strategy of vertical integration to ensure we can deliver a global, connected medical imaging solution with the potential to meaningfully expand delivery of healthcare.”

The facility will be located next to the world’s largest semiconductor cluster in Yongin, South Korea, and span 12,000 square meters.

Seoul, South Korea. (credit: JOON KYU PARK via WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Seoul, South Korea. (credit: JOON KYU PARK via WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

“We are proud to be opening this facility as planned, a facility that embodies our technical expertise and know-how in producing technology that we believe will revolutionize medical imaging,” said Ilung Kim, Ph.D., Head of Nanox Korea. “With our proximity to the SK Hynix semiconductor cluster, we believe we are also well-equipped to bring new, highly technical jobs to the Yongin region.”

The opening of the facility featured a ceremony with remarks by the Nanox leadership team, including Meltzer and Kim.

“Establishing a manufacturing facility in Korea is a significant move for Nanox,” said the Ambassador of Israel to the Republic of Korea Akiva Tor, who attended the facility’s opening ceremony. “This is a perfect synergy of Korean investment, Israeli innovation and Korean manufacturing.”



