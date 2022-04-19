In the postmodern age, the security of data has accumulated great importance as consumers and companies alike trust cloud services and sites with their precious information.

In a step toward ensuring that information’s safety, SaaS data protection platform OwnBackup has launched a new SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution, OwnBackup Secure, to help companies identify data vulnerabilities and proactively take action to protect their mission-critical data.

As SaaS solutions are more widely adopted, it becomes increasingly difficult for organizations to manage, secure and protect their data while simultaneously driving digital transformation projects - primarily because the security controls provided by SaaS providers become more difficult to manage as data and users scale.

According to OwnBackup’s research, 88% of sensitive information stored by popular cloud-service provider Salesforce remains exposed to hacking and misuse by employees because most users can read or edit high-risk fields. OwnBackup Secure integrates into Salesforce and reduces the risk of those data vulnerabilities.

“Protecting and governing the data inside your SaaS applications has become a massive undertaking,” said Sam Gutmann, CEO of OwnBackup.

Small toy figures are seen in front of a binary code in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

“Until now, there was no single company that could help organizations manage access to sensitive data through the entire data and application development lifecycle - including classification, security posture analysis, remediation, secure development, backup and recovery, and archiving. With OwnBackup Secure, along with our other products, we’re able to deliver all of those capabilities through a single platform.”

“OwnBackup has helped us at Cadence Bank significantly to build a trusted partnership internally with our compliance and security teams, ” said Carl Lange, VP of application systems at Cadence Bank.

“Having OwnBackup Secure allows our Salesforce team to focus more on what it does best, development in support of the system, while security and compliance teams can focus on risk, collectively benefitting the bank.”

The world’s reliance on cloud technology is only expected to grow in the coming years. “Cloud consumption is a trillions-of-dollars market, and it keeps exponentially growing, every year,” said insure-tech company Parametrix’s CTO, Neta Rozi. “People are moving to the cloud - the major cloud providers are building data centers globally, and everyone is moving their infrastructures to the cloud.”

As cloud’s importance grows, so too does Israel’s potential in the space: “Israel is a hotbed for digital innovation and entrepreneurship, and cloud technology is playing a pivotal role in new and exciting opportunities for local organizations and communities,” said Ronit Atad, general manager at Microsoft Israel.

“Behind every successful organization’s resilience and growth is the need to enhance their own digital capability. Cloud computing is at the heart of that, with customers’ data one of their strongest assets in leading to acceleration of their business, and the Israeli economy.”