10 new Israeli start-ups join Intel Ignite's 6th Tel Aviv cohort

The 10, which were chosen out of a pool of 200 different Israeli applicants, focused extensively on deep tech innovation but come from a variety of fields.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 27, 2022 04:02
The Intel Ignite team (photo credit: OMER HACOHEN)
The Intel Ignite team
(photo credit: OMER HACOHEN)

Global tech giant Intel's start-up growth acceleration program Intel Ignite has picked 10 new start-ups for its sixth Tel Aviv cohort.

The 10, which were chosen out of a pool of 200 different Israeli applicants, focused extensively on deep tech innovation but come from a variety of fields, including digital health, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and more.

The start-ups chosen are:

  • redefine.dev
  • Verbotics
  • Site
  • Senser
  • Predicta Med
  • Kahoona
  • Volumez
  • PxE
  • Dual Bird Technologies
  • Oligo Security

Each of the companies chosen for the sixth cohort have raised an average of $5 million. As part of the sixth Tel Aviv cohort, they will join the 48 Israeli start-ups that have already gone through Intel Ignite. One of these, Granulate, which was part of Intel Ignite's first-ever Israeli cohort, was actually recently acquired by Intel.

U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their ''smart building'' in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS)

As part of this program, each of the 10 start-ups are working with mentors and industry experts with a program tailor-made to meet their needs. This includes tackling everything from recruitment, go-to-market strategy, product development and more.

"It is an exciting time for us at Intel Ignite due to the great success in the collaboration between our fresh, innovative start-ups and Intel during the last year," Intel Ignite Israel managing director Ranny Nachmias said in a statement. 

"The sixth Israeli cohort, starting next week, drew an impressive number of applicants from various verticals in the industry. Since the program’s launch in 2019, the participating companies have achieved magnificent results with nearly $700 million in funding. 

"I am thrilled to see how the start-ups in the upcoming batch flourish along with the program and the unique personal professional connections created between the founders, experts, and mentors."



