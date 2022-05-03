The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Mekorot completes raising of NIS 1.2 billion in debt offering

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 3, 2022 13:31

Updated: MAY 3, 2022 13:33
Mekorot CEO Amit Lang (photo credit: Eyal Fisher)
Mekorot CEO Amit Lang
(photo credit: Eyal Fisher)

Mekorot, Israel's national water company, completed the institutional phase of raising new debt in the amount of NIS 1.2 billion on Monday evening. The raising was carried out by expanding two existing series of bonds: Series 10 (NIS / CPI-linked, CPI approximately 3.7 years) and Series 11 (NIS / CPI-linked, CPI approximately 13.75 years). In Series 10, the company raised NIS 420 million with a negative yield to maturity of 0.32% and a spread of 1.19% over government bonds. In Series 11, the company raised NIS 762 million at a CPI-linked yield of 1.76 %% at a spread of 1.55% over indexed government bonds.

The bonds were rated AAA by S&P with a stable horizon. The move was made on the basis of the shelf prospectus published by the company in May 2019, when the leaders of the move were Discount Underwriting and Poalim IBI, when the demand received in the tender reached NIS 2.3 billion.

Mekorot has been ranked at the maximum credit rating of ilAAA for 19 consecutive years. Until 2018, the company's investments in the water economy had reached only NIS 800 million a year, and with the signing of the reform in 2019, the investment plan was increased to NIS 1.5 billion a year. The company will complete the debt raising after the public phase that will take place today. According to Ronit Zalman-Malach, company CFO, "Mekorot has received the investors' trust in challenging market conditions. Mekorot's bonds are a significant anchor for investment managers, including the public's long-term savings."

Amit Lang, the incoming CEO of Mekorot, noted that "the debt raising is another step in the implementation of the government decision regarding the reform of the company. Mekorot has a three-year development plan with projects to be carried out with a minimum annual volume of NIS 1.5 billion, so that the funds raised will allow the company to continue the momentum of developing the water sector, including supplies to neighboring countries."

Yitzhak Aharonovich, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, concluded that "the successful IPO is expected to help Mekorot meet the goals of the development of the water sector while maintaining the company's strength and financial robustness. We thank the investors for their great trust and are preparing to expand the water infrastructure throughout the country." 



Tags mekorot Israel Bonds water debt
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by