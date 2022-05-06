Fiverr launches AI Auditions voiceover tool

Israeli online freelancing platform Fiverr on Tuesday announced it was launching a tool to give voiceover artists the ability to practice without having to read from a script.

The tool, AI Auditions, is an easy way for users to access automated voiceover samples for a variety of projects, the company said.

For instance, voiceover artists can create artificial intelligence versions of their voices by configuring the Voice Auditions engine. Additionally, users can browse the Fiverr marketplace and choose an artist's voice without having to ask them to audition, the company said.

Users can get an idea of how an artist will sound by typing a sample from their script into a text box on the artist's page, at which point the AI will read the text in the artist's voice.

“At Fiverr, we fundamentally believe that artificial intelligence needs to be implemented in a way that will support and enhance human capabilities and knowledge,” Creative Verticals Group Manager Yoav Hornung said. “The future of work is one where AI supports people and allows them to do more with less effort.”

“Fiverr has an incredibly large and talented community of voiceover artists and we are always looking for new and innovative ways to support them in their work,” Hornung added. “The implementation of AI Auditions will allow them to focus on work they already have on their plate and have been paid to do, rather than audition for roles that they have not secured yet.”

The company noted that the AI Auditions tool, which is currently in beta, will only be available to select artists at launch and will be made available to all users at a later time.