The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Talon Cyber Security top finalist for prestigious startup competition

Customers can leverage Talon to gain visibility into and secure SaaS applications, web activity, corporate devices and non-corporate devices.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 8, 2022 14:19

Updated: MAY 8, 2022 14:20
Talon Cyber Security top finalist for prestigious startup competition. (photo credit: SHAI SHARON)
Talon Cyber Security top finalist for prestigious startup competition.
(photo credit: SHAI SHARON)

Talon Cyber Security, creators of the now-famous first-ever secure enterprise browser, has been named one of the top 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest.

They placed in this prestigious ranking in honor of their work in helping their customers better secure distributed workforces. Talon will be presenting its technology to a panel of judges, all renowned in the industry, and a live audience at the conference in San Francisco on June 6. The top 10 finalists will compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup".

"For 17 years, cybersecurity's boldest new innovators have competed in the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest to put the spotlight on their potentially game-changing ideas," the conference website states. "Since the start of the contest, the top 10 finalists have collectively seen over 69 acquisitions and received $9.8 billion in investments."

“While the cybersecurity industry contends with constant changes and challenges, these bold thinkers are the changemakers we need to protect the world against new threats,” said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President of the RSA Conference. "We’re cheering on this year’s finalists to carry on the competition’s legacy with their game-changing ideas and I look forward to seeing the influence they make on the future.”

TalonWork, the technology by Talon Cyber Security that is up for the award, empowers organizations to simplify their security programs by bringing enterprise-grade security to the browser, delivering native features like identity protection, data loss prevention, zero trust controls and more, according to the company.

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO) A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

“The legacy approach to enabling secure access to modern applications is expensive, complex and puts enterprises at risk,” said Ofer Ben-Noon, co-founder and CEO of Talon Cyber Security. “TalonWork provides a simple, seamless new first line of defense for enterprise security that drastically simplifies the technology stack.”

Customers can leverage Talon to gain visibility into and secure SaaS applications, web activity, corporate devices and non-corporate devices. Built on Chromium, TalonWork ensures employee privacy and delivers the consistent, high-quality user experiences needed to securely power the future of work.

“We can’t wait to show the world our solution at RSA Conference and for everyone to see how we have transformed the browser into a control point and true business enabler for security and IT teams,” Ben-Noon added.

The panel of renowned expert judges includes Dorit Dor, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer, Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft.

The name RSA refers to the public-key encryption technology developed by RSA Data Security, Inc. RSA stands for "Rivest, Shamir, and Adleman" – the names of the inventors of the technique.



Tags technology start-up cyber security competition
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by