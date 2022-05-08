Talon Cyber Security top finalist for prestigious startup competition.

Talon Cyber Security, creators of the now-famous first-ever secure enterprise browser, has been named one of the top 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest.

They placed in this prestigious ranking in honor of their work in helping their customers better secure distributed workforces. Talon will be presenting its technology to a panel of judges, all renowned in the industry, and a live audience at the conference in San Francisco on June 6. The top 10 finalists will compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup".

"For 17 years, cybersecurity's boldest new innovators have competed in the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest to put the spotlight on their potentially game-changing ideas," the conference website states. "Since the start of the contest, the top 10 finalists have collectively seen over 69 acquisitions and received $9.8 billion in investments."

“While the cybersecurity industry contends with constant changes and challenges, these bold thinkers are the changemakers we need to protect the world against new threats,” said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President of the RSA Conference. "We’re cheering on this year’s finalists to carry on the competition’s legacy with their game-changing ideas and I look forward to seeing the influence they make on the future.”

TalonWork, the technology by Talon Cyber Security that is up for the award, empowers organizations to simplify their security programs by bringing enterprise-grade security to the browser, delivering native features like identity protection, data loss prevention, zero trust controls and more, according to the company.

“The legacy approach to enabling secure access to modern applications is expensive, complex and puts enterprises at risk,” said Ofer Ben-Noon, co-founder and CEO of Talon Cyber Security. “TalonWork provides a simple, seamless new first line of defense for enterprise security that drastically simplifies the technology stack.”

Customers can leverage Talon to gain visibility into and secure SaaS applications, web activity, corporate devices and non-corporate devices. Built on Chromium, TalonWork ensures employee privacy and delivers the consistent, high-quality user experiences needed to securely power the future of work.

“We can’t wait to show the world our solution at RSA Conference and for everyone to see how we have transformed the browser into a control point and true business enabler for security and IT teams,” Ben-Noon added.

The panel of renowned expert judges includes Dorit Dor, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer, Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft.

The name RSA refers to the public-key encryption technology developed by RSA Data Security, Inc. RSA stands for "Rivest, Shamir, and Adleman" – the names of the inventors of the technique.