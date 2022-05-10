The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

ProteanTecs raises $45 million to advance deep data analytics platform

The investment round by Tiger Global alum Lee Fixel brings the company’s total investment to nearly $200 million.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MAY 10, 2022 14:01
Shai Cohen, co-founder and CEO of proteanTecs. (photo credit: SHARON BOOKBINDER)
Shai Cohen, co-founder and CEO of proteanTecs.
(photo credit: SHARON BOOKBINDER)

ProteanTecs, an Israeli company globally recognized for its deep data analytics for electronics monitoring, has closed a $45 million financing round with VC firm Addition. The investment will strengthen the company’s market leadership and brings the total funding to nearly $200 million since the company was founded in 2017.

ProteanTecs provides advanced cloud and edge enterprise solutions that monitor the health and performance of electronics to help customers scale their operations. The company’s analytics platform offers users increased reliability and performance, by using proprietary chip telemetry data and machine learning to ensure end-to-end chip and system visibility.

"As technologies advance and usage requirements grow, monitoring and analysis are imperative to achieve scale and predictability,” said Shai Cohen, CEO and co-founder of proteanTecs. “Helping companies transform production and service by providing critical business insights is built into our DNA. We look forward to working with our new partners as we enter a new and exciting phase of the company’s growth.”

The investment marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy and builds on its Growth Equity Round and recently closed Growth Equity Round Extension, both led by Koch Disruptive Technologies. Other investors to recently join include MediaTek, Advantest and Porsche SE.

The company intends to use the new capital to accelerate its market reach by expanding its global team and continuing to innovate and enhance its product offering.

ProteanTecs' management. (credit: SHARON BOOKBINDER)ProteanTecs' management. (credit: SHARON BOOKBINDER)

“ProteanTecs’ software provides unique visibility into the reliability and security of electronics systems, which will remove roadblocks for customers as they continue to scale their businesses with more advanced chips,” said Lee Fixel of Addition. Fixel is a former Tiger Global investor who has seen several successful investments in recent years including Peloton, Roblox and Coinbase. In 2020, he launched Addition, his own firm which now has over $4 billion under management.

 “We look forward to supporting the proteanTecs team as they expand their global footprint and continue to drive innovation for performance monitoring of electronics,” he said.



Tags technology investment venture capital firm
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by