Conference in Tel Aviv showcases futuristic Israeli transportation solutions

EcoMotion brings together startups, investors, government, and academia, to push forward Israeli smart mobility and transportation high-tech companies and technologies.

By ADI KOPLEWITZ/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: MAY 15, 2022 11:44
A PASSENGER SEARCHES for ground transportation after arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this month. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
A PASSENGER SEARCHES for ground transportation after arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this month.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

EcoMotion Week 2022, the 10th annual conference dedicated to smart mobility and transportation high-tech, took place this week in Tel Aviv. Companies at the conference presented products and solutions in the fields of autonomous vehicles, algorithm-based traffic control, cybersecurity, and small-scale aviation solutions, such as drones and flying cars. 

One major issue discussed at EcoMotion was the lack of Israeli companies that view Israel as their market, or even as a potential one. “This is part of what we are trying to solve,” said Eviatar Tron, EcoMotion executive director, in an interview with The Media Line.

Foreign investors, including from the United States, were also present at the event, with the intention of drawing players from the fast-growing industry to their communities.

The conference is one of the major events of the Israeli startup community and is a cooperative initiative of the Transportation Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority, intended to push forward Israeli companies and technologies.

Besides innovators and investors, Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli also attended the conference and spoke about her ministry’s perspective on technological advancement in the world of transportation. Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the audience as well, expressing his pride in the development of Israel’s high-tech industry.



Tags Tel Aviv transportation The Media Line
