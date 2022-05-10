The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Lapid, Michaeli lament lack of progress at Kotel

Labor leader: Reform is not a slur

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 10, 2022 18:20
As recently as April 2021, current Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated: ‘I’ll continue to fight for an Israeli recognition of the Armenian genocide.’ (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
As recently as April 2021, current Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated: ‘I’ll continue to fight for an Israeli recognition of the Armenian genocide.’
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The leaders of Yesh Atid and Labor condemned former coalition head Idit Silman to The Jerusalem Post on Monday for saying that she defected to the opposition because the government had built a "Reform Kotel."

In an interview with Channel 12 last week, Silman denied defecting because of an offer of a reserved slot on the Likud list and a promise to be appointed health minister. She said it was because of changes made by the government on matters of religion and state that violate the status quo.

"There are things that were not touched for 70 years in any government, even the most left-wing, and now suddenly the status quo of the people of Israel is changing, not only for me and for the haredim (ultra-orthodox) but for anyone who thinks the Sabbath and Jewish identity are important," Silman said. "There is no one to stand and say to stop here. It is happening with Kosher certification, conversion, the Reform Kotel, the Temple Mount and yeshiva students. This gradual collapse will bring down the Jewish state that we have been building for so many years. 

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid and Labor leader Merav Michaeli said that in fact no progress had been made on implementing the Western Wall agreement, which calls for upgrading the current prayer platform for non-Orthodox prayers at the Robinson Arch area at the southern end of the Western Wall and designating the central Western Wall plaza for Orthodox prayer only.

"The answer is unfortunately not," Lapid said. "I believe in the Kotel framework. We do what is possible. There is a renovation plan. I don't see how it can be implemented now."

Yamina MK Idit Silman at the Knesset, April 25, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Yamina MK Idit Silman at the Knesset, April 25, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Michaeli said "Labor is ready to do everything possible to advance the Western Wall agreement, and I hope and believe we will make progress." 

She condemned Silman for using the word Reform pejoratively. 

"Reform Jews are half of the Jewish people," she said. "Many of them but not all of them live abroad. Labor took the Diaspora portfolio to help Diaspora Jewry."

Blue and White MK Alon Tal, who regularly prays at the Kotel's egalitarian prayer site, said the only recent upgrade has been the addition of sun umbrellas. 

"There are those who say there is a breakthrough in the making but I am not holding my breath," Tal said. 



Tags Yair Lapid israeli politics coalition Merav Michaeli Idit Silman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by