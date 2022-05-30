How many of Twitter's users are bots? - study

Up to 12% of all traffic originating from Twitter is made up of bots, Israeli cybersecurity company CHEQ found in a study published on Monday.

11.71% of all website visits originating from Twitter were by bots or fake users, the company said, including spambots, scrapers, botnets, click farms and automation tools, as well as other forms of fake, fraudulent and non-human traffic.

Using over 2,000 different cybersecurity tests to determine the authenticity of Twitter users, the study concluded that out of 5.21 million website visits analyzed by CHEQ, 617,000 were determined to be 'invalid,' meaning it was most likely driven by non-human traffic.

“The data suggests that Twitter’s bot problem is probably larger than 5%” Guy Tytunovich, founder and CEO of CHEQ

“Our study looked into users who came from Twitter to other websites," Guy Tytunovich, founder and CEO of CHEQ, said. "But," he continued, "if you consider that many bots don’t click through to other sites and only stay on Twitter, then it seems very likely that bot traffic inside the platform itself could be significantly higher than 12%."

We're living in the "era of fake web," Tytunovich declared, where "bots, malicious users and automation tools make up a large portion of all web traffic."

Can Twitter bots affect Elon Musk's $44 billion deal?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who agreed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform, stalled in completing the deal after he requested proof that spambots account for less than 5% of its total users.

After putting his offer on hold last week pending information on spam accounts, Musk said he suspected they make up at least 20% of users - compared with Twitter's official estimates of 5%.

"You can't pay the same price for something that is much worse than they claimed," he said at the All-In Summit 2022 conference in Miami on Monday.

Asked if the Twitter deal is viable at a different price, Musk said at the conference, "I mean, it is not out of the question. The more questions I ask, the more my concerns grow."

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

The deal is subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders and is expected to close in 2022, the company said. Twitter said it was committed to completing Elon Musk's $44-billion deal at the agreed price and terms.