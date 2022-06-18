The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli company AI21 Labs creates AI model of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"Ask Ruth Bader Ginsburg" answers users' queries based on 27 years of Ginsburg's Supreme Court opinions, as well as interviews and speeches.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 18, 2022 05:54
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (photo credit: COLLECTION OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STAT)
Israeli artificial intelligence company AI21 Labs created an AI model of the late US Supreme Court associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The AI model, "Ask Ruth Bader Ginsburg," answers users' queries based on 27 years of Ginsburg's Supreme Court opinions, as well as interviews and speeches.

According to the report, AI21 input these into a language processing program called Jurassic-1, giving the model the capability to answer typed questions how Ginsburg may have answered them.

Police officers stand in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, U.S., January 19, 2018 (credit: ERIC THAYER/REUTERS)Police officers stand in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, U.S., January 19, 2018 (credit: ERIC THAYER/REUTERS)

A grain of salt

"The model can sometimes give inaccurate or inappropriate responses, so you should take any information given with a grain of salt."

AI21 Labs

When asked if abortion should be legal, for instance, Ask RBG answers, "I believe abortion rights must remain a national issue. We are not so one-minded as a country that one simplistic view should prevail nationwide. Striving to protect the unborn, we are also striving to protect pregnant women, who often find themselves with very difficult choices. Those choices deserve national attention."

Ask RBG said on its website that "This is just an experiment with AI technology. We wanted to pay homage to a great thinker and leader with a fun digital experience. It is important to remember that AI in general, and language models specifically, still have limitations. The model can sometimes give inaccurate or inappropriate responses, so you should take any information given with a grain of salt."



