Sheba, Mayo Clinic to share health tech across US and Israel

Mayo Clinic and Sheba Medical Center signed an agreement on Monday to share health technology across the US and Israeli markets to "transform healthcare delivery."

As per the organizations, the initial focus of the agreement will be on cross-referral and participation of startups from the Mayo Clinic Platform Accelerate and Sheba's ARC Innovation Center, which help early-stage health tech AI startups get market-ready.

The collaboration agreement was signed during the sixth annual Mayo-Sheba Cardiovascular Symposium, held on June 26–28 at the ARC Innovation Center, located on the Sheba Medical Center campus in Tel Aviv.

Sheba, Mayo to 'transform patient care globally'

"We are pleased to continue to grow our innovation ecosystem with Sheba Medical Center to address complex health care challenges," says John Halamka, MD, president of Mayo Clinic Platform.

"This agreement gives Mayo Clinic and Sheba a first look into technologies that can transform patient care globally."

"As two leading health care organizations, Sheba Medical Center and Mayo Clinic are committed to transforming health on a global scale," Eyal Zimlichman, MD, chief information and transformation officer at ARC Innovation Center added.

"This collaboration will allow us to accelerate development and large-scale implementation of cutting-edge technologies," he continued, "And at the end of the day, this work will provide value to patients, families and communities."