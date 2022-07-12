The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
This Israeli app uses AI for hearing aids' testing

“Tuned” simplifies the process of buying hearing aids, makes it accessible and enabling the sale of hearing aids everywhere.

By LIOR NOVIK/MAARIV
Published: JULY 12, 2022 18:41
Illustrative image of a hearing aid. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Tuned, the start-up of AudioCare Technologies, a service that links health care providers with their patients, is currently completing a financing round of $5 million dollars.

Currently in its second year of operation, Tuned was founded about two years ago by Ron Ganot and Omri Gavish, with the goal of developing and marketing an application to change the process to buy hearing aids through a significant shortening of the clinical process required for fitting. 

Where can you get it?

The artificial intelligence-based application will be marketed for the first time by CVS, a major US pharmacy chain that sells medical equipment and has 11,000 branches.

The company's data show that about 430 million people worldwide need a hearing aid with a market volume estimated at about $10 billion. This market is expected to increase to 900 million people in 2050.

Illustrative image of a hearing aid. (credit: PXHERE) Illustrative image of a hearing aid. (credit: PXHERE)

"The costs of the tests and the hearing aid fitting process are quite expensive and present a significant barrier to treating those who are hearing-impaired. Tuned allows adjustment in about 7 minutes anywhere and anytime with simplicity and accessibility through artificial intelligence,” said Omri Gavish, Founder and CEO of Tuned.

"Tuned saves the tedious clinical process of being fitted for a hearing aid and then making several trips to a clinic to adjust the volume. The app facilitates a digital process even where the aid is bought," he added.

"In fact, it is a significant revolution in the accessibility of necessary medical equipment for many people while saving resources, money, time and effort which can deter some people from buying a hearing aid. The app really improves a client’s quality of life."

"It is a significant revolution in the accessibility of necessary medical equipment for many people while saving resources, money, time and effort which can deter some people from buying a hearing aid."

Omri Gavish, Founder and CEO of Tuned

Omri Gavish, Founder and CEO of Tuned

Tuned simplifies the process, makes it accessible and enables the sale of hearing aids everywhere. 

The company added that Tuned transforms hearing aids from a clinical product to an over-the-counter item using breakthrough technology. It’s an innovative addition to the hearing aid market and brings a significant potential increase in the sale of hearing aids at every point, branch and store of CVS and other chains.



